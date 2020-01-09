As a shooter, Larry Bulluck knows if he just keeps shooting the shots will eventually fall.
After scoring just three points in the first half of Wednesday’s game with Northeast, Bulluck exploded for 16 in the second half and was one of three Bulldogs who finished with 19 points apiece in a 69-51 victory over the Eagles.
Bulluck scored 13 of hits points in the third quarter, including eight straight as part of a 10-0 run that pushed the lead to 15.
“I’ve been shooting all year, that’s kind of been my playing style,” Bulluck said. “I want to give a shout out to Khiyon Washington. He kept my head up even though I was down. He found me when I was open.”
Southern (8-2) used another 10-0 run in the first half to battle back from an early five-point deficit. After the game was tied twice in a two-minute span of the second quarter, the Bulldogs took the lead for good on a 3-pointer from Jay Carter at the four-minute mark.
Bulldogs’ coach Will Maynard might have caught a break when Tuesday’s game was moved to Wednesday, but he still spent the night of his birthday trying to figure out a way to beat a team that entered unbeaten in county play.
“It wasn’t a night off because I was worrying myself to death about this game,” he said. “I was watching film on them and I knew they were a really good team.”
Washington, an Indian Creek transfer, scored 12 points in the first half and added seven more in the fourth quarter to also finish with 19.
“It just shows how many weapons we have on this team. It’s not just a one-person team,” Washington said. “The intensity was there. When we have intensity, I feel like nobody can play with us.”
Russell Dandridge also scored 19 points and added 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who led by as many as 25.
Southern improved to 3-2 in county play, with the only losses coming to an Annapolis team that is unbeaten in county play and a South River team that had won six straight prior to Wednesday’s loss to North County.
“We’re a decent team. We’re not world beaters, but I think we can play with anyone in the county,” Maynard said. “I like the way we bounced back. The Annapolis one was tough and losing to South River was tough because they’re a rival.”
Southern hit nine 3-pointers on Wednesday, including five from Bulluck.
“Honestly, I feel like Southern is back. Everybody is sleeping on us,” he said. “I don’t think we should be slept on. I still feel like we’re the best team in the county.”
Jaylin Albury, Kinyaun Presgraves and Travis Smoot each scored 11 points for Northeast (8-2).
“They hit some threes and we weren’t making baskets,” Northeast coach Roger O’Dea said. “That put us in a little bit of a bind. We really wanted to play them in a zone and try to control the tempo, but it just got away from us.”