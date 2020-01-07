Before walking out onto the court to face their eighth opponent of the winter, Indian Creek coach Marcus Johnson handed out shooting accuracy reports to each one of his Eagles.
Sammy Carter, who delivered a score below 25 percent, wasn’t satisfied in himself.
He let be known as he opened the skies on the floor and let it rain 3-pointers.
Led by the senior’s 16 points, the fledgling Eagles put themselves in a more comfortable position before opening conference play with a 62-40 victory over the Tigers.
In all of his previous appearances, Carter knew he could have made better shots. As his fourth trey poured out of his hands on Monday night, Carter, who missed his junior season to injury, felt the energy he needed heading into the most perilous part of the season coursing back through him.
“Shooting’s definitely all confidence,” Carter said. “Getting that confidence back was huge.”
As a whole, confidence at the net was what the young Eagles (4-4) were missing, in Carter’s opinion.
After losing impactful seniors to graduation and then another this season to transfer, that left just three to spread out and guide this playoff contender into another unforgiving winter.
As far as Carter’s concerned, those underclassmen, who played supporting roles in last year’s run as well, have already come into their own.
“I try to be as good of a role model for them – but they really don’t need it,” Carter said. “… But them getting into the groove of everything really helps. Now that they are, it’ll be fun to watch.”
For the first few minutes, both teams sized one another up while trying to settle their own offenses down – all with one point on the scoreboard.
Once the Eagles oiled their joints, they began to roll.
Sophomore Daniel Ablorh stripped the Tigers’ Yinke Ayomade of the ball and flipped it in for the first of Indian Creek’s three straight field goals.
Tone set, Carter settled into the perimeter and drained his first of three 3-pointers in the first half alone. As junior Devin Young made a tidy theft from Chesapeake Science Point mid-floor, he tossed a pass to Carter that the senior dropped in for another three.
“We ask him to do a lot out there, and I know it wears on his legs a bit, …” Johnson said. “For him to come in his game and finally catch his rhythm, make shots, it was good to see, moving forward for the conference.”
By the time the Tigers’ Elvin Darko made his first basket, the hosts were craning their necks from a 13-point-deep ditch.
And the Eagles just kept digging.
A constant chorus of referee’s whistles underscored the second quarter like evening crickets in summer, sending nine Tigers and Eagles to the foul line – an issue that would worsen by the fourth.
“We like to see them try to put a little ball pressure on the guys,” Johnson said. “Problem is, we tend to try to get steals rather than slide our feet, keep them in front. I feel like if we keep them in front, we can force turnovers.”
But still, Indian Creek continued its conquering march, closing the frame the way they began it – with a trey.
After Darko doubled Chesapeake Science Point’s score to four, sophomore Logan Harris (13 points) replied with a shot from the arc. Carter, after Ablorh sped in for a quick two points, fired his three to widen the margin to a 25-point advantage, 34-9, before the halftime buzzer.
With a gap that wide, a Tigers comeback would require a Herculean effort and flawless shooting free of foul trouble.
That said, Chesapeake Science Point decided it’d had enough of what it had been doing.
“I had to make a change in myself. We played zone in the first half, and I figured we’d try man to man defense,” Tigers coach Bruce Spruell said. “As a coach, I take the blame.”
The Tigers were hardly lethargic in their play; just the opposite, as the hosts made 10 steals in the first half alone. But Chesapeake Science Point moved like superballs in a small room, bouncing end to end without slowing down enough to settle their shots.
That began to change as the Tigers’ Mustafa Apkinar drilled in a pair of 3-pointers.
“I try to tell my team, if we run our offense, we can score. But we have a very young team,” Spruell said. “A lot of my young players get excited – they see the score and they just want to make something happen. This year, we’re going through that. We’re trying to get them to slow down.”
With the Tigers past the double-digit mark and beginning to chew their way through the Eagles’ lead, the visitors reassessed. Part of the shift was due to rotational changes. With a comfortable lead, Johnson rearranged his rotations to help prepare his young players for conference play ahead.
The Tigers’ resurgence, to Carter, drew strength from more than that.
“I really think we let our foot off the gas, and we shouldn’t have. We really didn’t have to,” Carter said.
It was as if Chesapeake Science Point took off its Clark Kent glasses for five minutes of the fourth quarter and emerged as Superman. A mile from its two-point first quarter, the Tigers peppered in nine points in two minutes, sparked by an energized Tobi Olatunji.
Olatunji swiped Indian Creek’s ball and ferried it in for two, which he then swiftly doubled. Ayomade (10 points) capitalized, feeding Olatunji through a thick of Eagles for another layup.
The momentum wouldn’t cease. On the next Chesapeake Science Point possession, Bryson Spruell dropped back and lifted in the Tigers’ third trey of the half. Then, after a tangled several minutes littered with eight free throws, Ayomade rose from the mess, picked Indian Creek clean and converted his catch for another two.
He’d do the same just minutes later. That kind of late energy encouraged Bruce Spruell as he looks onward.
“We can accept the loss, but I want them to learn how to be competitive,” the coach said. “Indian Creek’s a good team, and they’re well-organized. That’s the kind of team we try to be.”