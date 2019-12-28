“What we did good this game, which is a lot of improvement since the beginning of the season, when we went up by 10 in the fourth quarter, we kept that lead and didn’t let them go on a 10-0 run and take it away,” said Vican, who led all scorers with 24 points to go along with seven rebounds and a block. “It did (get close) and that’s when it took all of us coming together and not letting it get to us, and play hard, tough defense and getting a big steal by Josh (Ehrlich) at the end to let the clock run out.”