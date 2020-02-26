Basketball playoffs kick off this weekend with Anne Arundel teams gearing up for deep runs

Fans of Anne Arundel basketball might have more than enough action to watch come mid-March.
That’s because there are teams in three different classifications — 2A, 3A and 4A — that believe a deep run in the playoffs, which begin Friday, is possible.
On the boys’ side, Annapolis (17-3) is not entering this playoff period in a blaze of glory, but in a state of serious reflection.
The Panthers did not win Saturday’s county championship game as they had perhaps expected, but were instead blown out, 64-42, by upstart Northeast.
“We can only hope we’ve learned and it will give them a sense of urgency from the beginning of the game," Annapolis coach Dan Smalley said, "so we can play harder and more focused.”
Even more so than in years past, the Class 4A East Region is packed with talent, and Smalley knows it. In the past, his Panthers have been able to ease into the postseason with one or two “easier” opponents.
“The old cliche, but one game at a time, particularly this year," Smalley said. "Some past years, we haven’t played as strong of an opponent as this year. This time, it’s right away.”
Smalley knows he can’t take the first opponent, either Severna Park (8-12) or South River (8-12), lightly. That is especially the case with the Seahawks, who handed the Panthers their first county loss this winter.
South River beat Annapolis when it still had Eric Sondberg, who surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season. The Seahawks were not the same team after the Lafayette-bound senior suffered an injury. Well, after being sidelined for several weeks, Sondberg has returned in time for the playoffs, head coach Darren Hall confirmed on Tuesday.
On the down side for the Seahawks, 6-foot-9 Reagan Karr broke his foot on Friday, cancelling out South River’s height presence.
Like Smalley, Broadneck head coach John Williams is preaching the same “one game at a time” philosophy. That approach is magnified by the fact the Bruins (13-7) must take a traffic-filled trip down to No. 2 Leonardtown next Tuesday.
After receiving some film on the Raiders, Williams knows the Bruins will be facing a team that can both put up points and play strong defense.
“They match up pretty well with us," Williams said. "Although they may not have a 6-9 guy, they play bigger than they are. The entire roster, front to back, is pretty athletic. They have a couple kids who can really fill it up.”
Should Broadneck survive Leonardtown, it isn’t feeling any relief from Saturday’s county championship results. The Bruins also know what it’s like to lose a county championship game, as they did last year, only to advance all the way to the state final.
That loss served to refocus Broadneck, Williams said, as he knows it will Annapolis.
“The other side of our bracket will take care of itself. I think Severna Park or South River will give Annapolis trouble,” Williams said. “There’s been a lot of parity in the county. I foresee a lot of the region games will be really tight.”
Still riding a wave of euphoria after winning its first-ever county championship game, Northeast (17-3) is moving its magical season right into a 3A South Region it believes it can win.
After taking a first-round bye, the No. 1 Eagles host the winner of No. 4 Easton and No. 5 J.M. Bennett on Tuesday.
“At the beginning of the year, we looked up at the banners in the gym. One goal was county championships. The next goal is region championship,” Northeast coach Roger O’Dea said.
Everyone tells Southern coach Will Maynard he and Southern basketball are better off alone in the 2A where there’s no chance of meeting a county opponent again.
Maynard doesn’t agree. His second-ranked Bulldogs (14-6) first take on a Westlake team Maynard sees as equal or even better than any in Anne Arundel.
"It’s trying to get home games, that’s the key for us. We don’t want to go to another area, dealing with officials you’re not familiar with, not sure how the game’s going to be called. And you’re playing against unfamiliar opponents.
Rivalries are guaranteed to spark throughout the girls bracket.
Two weeks after a fight that cancelled the remainder of their game, No. 3 Meade (16-4) and No. 6 North County (7-13) meet in the 4A East Region I quarterfinals on Friday. Should the Mustangs advance, they’ll be once again greeting the team they, perhaps more than almost anyone in the county, gave the hardest time — No. 2 Old Mill (18-1).
Had it not been for freshman Amani Watts’ lights-out 26-point, 27-rebound performance that night, the Mustangs very well could have handed the Patriots their first loss.
“We’re much younger than we were last year," Old Mill coach Rick Smith said. "Not to take anything away from the juniors, but we have a lot of youth in there that’s playing a lot of minutes. So we have our work cut out for us to get anywhere we want to go.”
But should Old Mill survive, there will not be a third rematch with South River (16-4) until at least the state quarterfinals.
Old Mill (unbeaten in county play) just defeated South River twice last week, most recently in Saturday’s heated 45-44 county championship contest.
“Hopefully, we win a few games like this down the road,” Smith said, “and keep going.”
Looking Ahead
Region finals will be held on Wednesday, March 4 for the girls and Thursday, March 5 for the boys.
Region champions will then advance to the state quarterfinals on Friday, March 6 for the girls and Saturday, March 7 for the boys. The eight region champions will be reseeded come state quarterfinals based on winning percentages from the regular season.
Girls state semifinals and finals will once again be held at the SECU Arena at Towson University. The 4A and 3A will play on Thursday, March 12, while the 2A will be played on Friday, March 13.
The boys state semifinals and finals, likewise, will return to University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center, with the same dates for the respective classes as the girls.
Finally, for those several Anne Arundel teams that potentially battle to the end, state finals will be held on Saturday, March 14.
The girls 2A will start things off at 1 p.m., with the 4A, 1A and 3A succeeding at 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.
The order of the boys is 1A, 3A, 2A and 4A.
Below is the full slate of Anne Arundel County public school playoff pairings:
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Boys basketball
Class 4A East Region I quarterfinals
No. 6 Glen Burnie at No. 3 Arundel, 7
Class 4A East Region II quarterfinals
No. 5 South River at No. 4 Severna Park, 6
Class 3A South Region II quarterfinals
No. 6 Chesapeake at No. 3 Decatur, 7
Girls basketball
Class 4A East Region I quarterfinals
No. 5 Glen Burnie at No. 4 Arundel, 5
No. 6 North County at No. 3 Meade, 5
Class 4A East Region II quarterfinals
No. 5 Annapolis at No. 4 Broadneck, TBA
Class 3A South Region II quarterfinals
No. 5 Chesapeake at No. 4 Kent Island, 5:30
No. 6 Northeast at No. 3 Decatur, TBA
Class 2A South Region I quarterfinals
No. 5 Thomas Stone at No. 4 Southern, TBA
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
Boys basketball
Class 4A East Region quarterfinals
No. 5 Meade at No. 4 Old Mill, 1
MONDAY, MARCH 2
Girls basketball
Class 4A East Region I semifinals
Winner of Meade/North County at No. 2 Old Mill, 5:30
Winner of Arundel/Glen Burnie at No. 1 Howard, TBA
Class 4A East Region II semifinals
Winner of Broadneck/Annapolis at No. 1 South River, 6
No. 3 Leonardtown at No. 2 Severna Park, 6
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
Boys basketball
Class 4A East Region I semifinals
Winner of Old Mill/Meade at No. 1 North County, TBA
Winner of Arundel/Glen Burnie at No. 2 Howard, TBA
Class 4A East Region II semifinals
No. 3 Broadneck at No. 2 Leonardtown, 6
Winner of Severna Park/South River at No. 1 Annapolis, 6
Class 3A South Region II semifinals
Winner of Easton/J.M. Bennett at No. 1 Northeast, TBA
Class 2A South Region I semifinals
No. 3 Westlake at No. 2 Southern, 6