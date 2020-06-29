Archbishop Spalding quarterback Austin Tutas commits to Yale

“My only job is to get on campus and help the program in any way I can. My sole goal is to go and from the minute I step on campus, just work as hard as possible. Let the chips fall where they may and put the team first,” Tutas said. “... Before we even get to that point, the goal is to [recruit] kids from around the country and try to build up the 2021 class. Get the most elite players we can and the best people we can. Make a special class and hope that will springboard us to a better future.”