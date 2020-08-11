Archbishop Spalding quarterback Austin Tutas transfers to Foster High in Texas for senior season

Archbishop Spalding’s starting quarterback Austin Tutas has transferred to Foster High School outside of Houston, Texas, for his senior year.
Tutas only bettered his credentials last fall for the Cavaliers, who went 5-6. He completed 162 of 309 passing attempts for 2,155 yards and 18 touchdowns, a jump from his previous two seasons combined.
The 6-foot-1, 198-pound rising senior was poised to lead a Spalding squad that has the potential to compete for the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference football crown this season, should the season or playoff structure occur.
Just last month, Tutas, who is considered a three-star pro-style quarterback by Rivals, committed to continue his athletic career at Yale.
Cavaliers coach Kyle Schmitt wished Tutas the best on Twitter Tuesday morning, expressing that he believed his former player would be in good hands with Foster’s quarterback coach.
“We appreciate everything Austin has done for our program. I support his decision to take advantage of this opportunity and he is in good hands at Foster High School,” Schmitt said in a text. “We will continue to prepare all of our players for the next step in their careers during this uncertain time.”
Tutas said the decision was a personal family decision.
Foster, a Class 5A school located in Richmond, Texas, will begin its season Sept. 24-26.