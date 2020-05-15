First-time athletic directors put through ringer by coronavirus pandemic

As assistant athletic directors at neighboring high schools, Ryan Woods and Ryan Aleardi had become close friends.
Woods, while at Glen Burnie, and Aleardi, during his time at North County, had always talked dreams about becoming the heads of their athletic departments. It just so happened the stars aligned for both at the same time.
This past year marked the first for Woods as athletic director at Arundel and Aleardi at North County, with previous-athletic directors Kevin Necessary moving to Broadneck and Pete Alvanos moving to Annapolis.
It also just so happened that the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the end of their first campaigns.
Aleardi had heard from experienced colleagues his first year would be a trial by fire — but no worst case scenario the two first-years could have cooked up in their minds could compare to the worldwide pandemic that shut down sports across the country. There’s no clause in the athletic director handbook for dealing with an apocalypse.
“I jokingly said at the conference for the ADs, Ryan and I should get up and do a ‘First-Year Survival Manual’ for the ADs,” Woods said.
The first-time athletic directors had enough to handle at their schools, even before the pandemic hit. On Woods’ first day of camp, an athlete broke her ankle.
In the fall season alone, Arundel saw multiple teams reach the state tournament, with volleyball making — and winning — the state championship. The success carried over into the winter and Woods has had to navigate through it all without knowing the ins and outs of the Wildcats’ programs and facilities beforehand — coming over from Glen Burnie.
Josiah Wolf, too, had a busy year with Annapolis Area Christian School. There was some unrest between athletes and their families with coaches in some programs, to go along with some unmet expectations by coaches in others.
“I’ve learned to roll with the punches, realize that there’s some things you can’t control," Wolf said.
Likewise, Aleardi has had his share of hurdles. A fight broke out at the end of the Meade-North County girls basketball game. Right in the middle of the first day of a wrestling tournament held at North County, all of the school’s locks were rekeyed. He had to fit two days’ worth of wrestling into one night. The last match, Woods said, ended around 11 p.m.
Aleardi knows that overall, though, he’s had an easier start than Woods. He’d already spent almost a decade in his school, arriving at North County in 2012 as a teacher and serving under two athletic directors beginning in 2013.
“But there are the things you don’t foresee‚” he said. “In the day to day, there’s always something new. You can prepare for it, but there’s always something you didn’t prepare for. You have to learn and adapt. This is a prime example.”
And yet, Woods would not tell you he’s had a bad year. Far from it.
After every postgame coach’s talk, the members of the Arundel football team always circle up and chant “We are Arundel” and walk in together as one.
When the Wildcats invited Woods in after their playoff loss against Quince Orchard, he finally realized he’d truly been welcomed in to the Arundel community.
Woods said he’d never been a part of a community as supportive as Arundel’s. At his previous schools, athletes rarely left their sport’s boundaries to support other programs. This year, he saw boys soccer supporting field hockey. Football attended every volleyball game.
At the Class 4A state volleyball final, guard Nate Kloss cheered on Arundel so close to their bench, it looked like, in a photo from the game, that he was part of the team. He was one of a couple hundred in Kelly green and white packing College Park’s court.
“We gave them all the flags from our stadium. We went up to the second tier and we dropped down the Arundel banner. It was an insane experience," Woods said. “It’s something we all continuously talk about, every time we’re all together.”
Likewise, Aleardi had his successes, too, outside of game-play. He established North County’s student leadership council. He began laying groundwork with area feeder systems.
“I think we did a great job this year of putting our program in a positive light outside of our community,” Aleardi said.
Aleardi’s main goal for this year was to move North County sports in a positive direction, and he’d planned so much hope for the springtime. Rolling off the unexpected success of North County basketball in the winter, Aleardi had expected great things out of his spring teams.
North County softball was returning a young team that had nearly beaten powerhouse Severna Park, and baseball was coming off losing to eventual state champion Old Mill by a run in the 2019 playoffs.
That all went up in smoke, but Aleardi’s responsibilities didn’t. They were just jerked down a different road.
Instead of organizing spring sports, he’s organizing ways to honor the school’s athletes without games. Fall sports preparations now involve coronavirus.
“It’s almost good to go through this, in a sense. It gives you confidence going forward," Aleardi said. "You had all this thrown at you, but as long as you learn and adapt, you know you can get through all these changes that occur.”
Without a season, during which Wolf would have been running around from game to game every day, he’s found he’s been able to connect with his AACS community in a different way. He’s had different coaches leading training sessions during group Zoom calls.
“Getting coaches together in school during a season is impossible, but signing into a Zoom call once a week is a lot more manageable and we’ve gotten good participation and it’s been great learning from each other,” Wolf said.
The two AACPS athletic directors’ newest struggle is uncomfortable. Trying to keep out individuals — not just students — who trespass on Arundel and North County fields has been as tricky as keeping ants out of the kitchen, especially as days grow warmer.
That’s nothing compared to the struggle ahead. It remains to be seen whether or not there will be a fall sports season, and if there is, what that will look like. Will there be fans? Will some sports get to play but not others? Will they actually begin practices in August?
But that’s for year two.
“June 30 is the end and July 1 is the second year. Life as we knew it is not gonna be this way for 2020," Woods said. “As soon as we bounce back, it’ll all be year two.”