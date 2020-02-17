Anne Arundel Athletes of Week: Brady Pruett (Archbishop Spalding), Chesapeake cheerleaders

Boys
Brady Pruett, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore, wrestling
Pruett followed up his Maryland Independent Athletic Association title last weekend by winning the Maryland Independent Schools state tournament at McDonogh on Saturday. He pinned his first three opponents in the first period before defeating Mount Saint Joseph’s Joe Couch, 3-1, in the championship match. He improved to 26-3 on the season.
Honorable Mention
Darrell Sheppard, Northeast, senior, basketball
Sheppard netted 40 points, which broke the Eagles’ single-game scoring record of 38 set by Rick Andercyk in 1972, to lead Northeast over Old Mill on Friday night.
Girls
Chesapeake cheerleading team
The Cougars garnered 125.8 points to clinch the 3A-4A state winter cheerleading title, its 14th overall. Chesapeake, which avenged surrendering its fall title in 2019, completed a postseason sweep that included the county and regional crowns.
The members of the team are: Ashley Brewis, Amber Brisbane, Avianna Negron, Bri Krammer, Emma McNamara, Faith Todd, Haley Steele, Hayley Dales, Isabelle Hann, Jasmin Sanabria, Jessica Dixon, Julia Nicoli, Kelli Hawkins, Kendall Henson, Mackenzie Porter, Maddie Gray, Makayla Frommelt, Rayven Trexler, Savannah Davis, Shaylah Hunt and Skylar Storm.
Honorable Mention
Harley Herndon, South River, junior, girls basketball
Herndon recorded a triple-double (11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) on Friday to help boost the Seahawks over Annapolis, 57-40.