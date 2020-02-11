xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel Athletes of the Week: Patrick Hayburn (St. Mary’s) and Caitlin Deitch (Broadneck)

Katherine Fominykh
By
Capital Gazette
Feb 10, 2020 3:58 PM
Patrick Hayburn, St. Mary's swimming. Athlete of the Week.

Boys

Patrick Hayburn, Jr., St. Mary’s, swimming

In the Saints’ first ever appearance in the MIAA A Conference swimming final on Saturday, Hayburn claimed victory in the 200-yard freestyle, to help St. Mary’s finish third (247) behind McDonogh and Loyola Blakefield.

Hayburn also took second in the 100 freestyle.

Honorable Mentions

Demeiko Ross, Jr., Annapolis, basketball

Ross hit a jumper in overtime with 4.3 seconds left to hand Annapolis a victory over Broadneck in overtime, 62-61, on Friday to keep the Panthers in first place in the county championship race.

Sam Keeny, Sr., South River, indoor track

Keeny captured victory in both the 800- and 3,200-meter runs to help South River win the boys’ 4A East Regional indoor track title Thursday, its first since the 20th century.

Joe Fisk, Soph., Archbishop Spalding, wrestling

Fisk won the 138-pound MIAA championship on Saturday at Gilman and was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler.

Girls

Broadneck's Caitlin Deitch, center, places first in the Women's 200 Yard Freestyle. Anne Arundel County swimming championships at the Arundel Olympic Swim Center. (Paul W. Gillespie)

Caitlin Deitch, So., Broadneck, swimming

Deitch claimed not only her first, but first two, first-place finishes at the Anne Arundel swimming county championships on Friday, winning both the 200 freestyle (1:53.54) and 100 breast stroke (1:09.26) by tenths of a second, in both cases.

Deitch also swam second in the winning 200 medley relay anchored the winning 400 free relay that helped secure Broadneck the girls’ title, unseating four years of South River reign.

Honorable Mention

Maleah Sharps, Jr., Old Mill, indoor track

Sharps captured both the 55- and 300-meter dashes at the Class 4A East Region Championship, helping the Patriots to a third place team finish.

Riley Gerrish, So., Annapolis, indoor track

Gerrish won the 500 dash in the Class 4A East Region championship, leading an event in which the Panthers scored 23 points, which helped boost Annapolis’ way to the title on Thursday.

Bronwyn Patterson, Sr., South River

Patterson was another two-event champion at the regional championships, capturing the 800- and 1,600-meter runs.

