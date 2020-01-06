Girls
Ashlynn Burrows, Sr., South River, basketball
After scoring her 1,000th career point at a holiday tournament, Burrows had 17 points and eight rebounds in a win over Southern and 15 points and six rebounds in a victory over Huntingtown for the 8-1 Seahawks.
“She has really stepped up her scoring this year, scoring from all three levels,” coach Mike Zivic said. “She has really worked on her perimeter game, and it has helped us immensely this year.”
Honorable Mention
Lena McLaughlin, Sr., Severna Park, basketball
McLaughlin scored 15 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the Falcons’ victory over Arundel on Friday.
Boys
Alonzo Wilkes, Sr., Chesapeake, basketball
Wilkes scored 19 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked seven shots in the Cougars’ victory over Meade on Friday, the first for Chesapeake over Meade since 1997.
“Alonzo has improved game-by-game this season. Against Meade he was dominant on both ends of the court," coach Shawn Rebstock said. “From big free throws down the stretch to his presence in the middle on the defensive end, Alonzo was a key factor in the victory over Meade. We look forward to Alonzo playing with the same aggressiveness at both ends of the court for the remainder of the season.”
Honorable Mention
Jamison Gaskins, Sr., South River, basketball
After averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds in a pair of wins at the James T. Bogle Invitational, Gaskins led the Seahawks to their sixth straight win with 24 points and 13 rebounds in Friday’s win over Southern.