Arundel volleyball sweeps Old Mill in region final, eyes another 4A state title

There were whispers of Arundel volleyball’s downfall before this season: how the Wildcats’ best players all graduated and they’d have to rebuild.
What a mistake that was.
Hot off a county championship win a week ago, the top-seeded Wildcats showed yet again what a powerhouse they are with a 3-0 sweep over No. 2 seed Old Mill to clinch the Class 4A East Region I championship (25-8, 25-17, 25-6).
Arundel will be reseeded as it heads to the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association state tournament next week.
“It’s exciting for us to show that we have many incredible players that come through this, but we are not one player,” Wildcats coach Ashley Yuscavage said. “We are not two players. We are a family, and that family changes and evolves, but we are still bringing us and AVB [Arundel volleyball] to every season.”
Some of the current Wildcats took part in Arundel’s state title season in 2019, but not all. Sophomore Taylor Johnson, who had five kills and two aces, is one.
“We are so excited for this whole entire experience,” she said.
Some nights, an Arundel win is code for the Zaria Ragler and Kaiya Walker show: the two middle blockers often top the charts by match’s end. But on Wednesday, the Wildcats truly shared the wealth like a potluck dinner. Ragler had nine kills and five aces, Abby Niles had three kills and four aces and Ashley Barnes had four kills and three aces.
“It makes us feel all really good. This game really taught us how to be confident,” Johnson said. “A lot of people are really loud and everybody did really well.”
Old Mill (11-5) did not lack energy from its bench, nor the players on the court. The Patriots kept pace with the Wildcats at first. That is, at least, until Ragler and her Wildcats deepened their step on the gas pedal.
Raining kills and aces, Arundel pelted six straight points on the Patriots. Old Mill moved with too much hesitation to the ball; on half the kills the Wildcats landed, the Patriots could’ve snuffed them out if they moved just a millisecond earlier. Instead, Arundel blazed its way to a 25-8 first-set win.
Come the second set, it was less that Arundel dominated and more that Old Mill unnecessarily walked through hot coals. Four consecutive lead-building points spawned from attacking errors on the Patriots’ end. Once it had its advantage established, however, Arundel let loose, ripping off four straight kills.
But the Patriots would not break. Old Mill threw the Wildcats into a bit of disarray. It pumped the Patriots with momentum, got them to a deficit of just seven.
“If you had seen us playing two weeks ago, the difference was just massive,” Old Mill coach Bethany Hayden said. “We were able to rally and really hold our own this time — and prove why we were third in the county.”
Later in the set, junior Eva Mourog followed up sophomore Jocelyn Rogers’ kill with three straight aces that, followed by a missed Arundel spike, cut Old Mill’s deficit to just four.
Yuscavage could see the problem laid out in front of her: while Old Mill soaked in the energy and used it, Arundel laid back.
“We need to focus on siding out quickly,” Yuscavage said. “They got seven points in a row. Also, being aware of their momentum and controlling our own.”
Another issue sprung up when the Wildcats went for showmanship over the right hits.
“We were just trying to do too much,” Yuscavage said, “instead of just doing what they know how to do. We need to pass better. We need to make smarter decisions.”
The Wildcats gathered themselves behind a couple Ragler kills and Niles aces to take the second set, 25-14, and the 2-0 lead.
Johnson said there was admittedly an air of assumption among Arundel before the match that this would be an easy win. The Patriots reminded them that there is no such thing.
“It taught us we have to persevere and push through every single set,” Johnson said, “and not get complacent.”
While the Wildcats surged forward into the state tourney, Old Mill turns its gaze to the horizon. Only one senior graduates from a team that proved capable of making even Arundel sweat.
“We have nowhere to go but up,” Hayden said. “Four years ago, we were 1-12. And now here we are, making it to the finals.”