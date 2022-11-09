Arundel volleyball, aiming for a third straight state championship, wanted to make its success into something bigger

Every season since the spring 2021 mini-season, the Arundel volleyball team has worn warmup T-shirts with social justice messaging on them, bringing the community closer and raising money for charities. This year's shirt says, "Exist loudly," on the front and other messages on the back outlined in a fist. (Paul Gillespie)

On Payton Swinton’s first day with Arundel volleyball three seasons ago, the freshman listened as her new coaches discuss how teammates were supposed to treat one another.

Then came the proof. The seniors brought up putting a phrase on their warmup T-shirts.

Swinton could see for herself the diversity within Arundel’s ranks already. Along with herself, then-seniors Brooke Watts, Aaliyah Griffin among others were also Black. Another senior, Fiona Gonzalez Medina, was Latina; senior Corrina Baker was white.

When the seniors came up with their idea for warm-up shirts with “Black Lives Matter” emblazoned on the front, that diversity became a spoken, living thing. Something the teammates acknowledged in one another proudly.

Now in its third season, the tradition of putting a social statement on their warmup shirts instead of a typical sports cliché has become the undercurrent to Arundel volleyball’s unyielding dominance. It’s made all of their victories, championships and its current unbeaten season feel as though they matter on a scale beyond volleyball.

“After everything happening between COVID, the George Floyd situation and all of the Black Lives Matter movements, I think the shirts were a really powerful thing,” Swinton said. “To put it out there, to know that we stand by certain movements and social justice, I think it was just amazing.”

After winning their first MPSSAA state title in 2019, Arundel never got the chance to ride that momentum in 2020 when the pandemic struck. Months later, they learned they’d get a five-game volleyball season in March and April.

But that heavily-abbreviated, playoff-absent season contributed to why Arundel dreamt up the shirts in the first place.

Arundel coach Ashley Yuscavage speaks with the during a break in between sets of a match earlier this season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

When the players reconvened for the mini-season, the civil rights protests of the summer before and the murder of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin still weighed on their minds. They didn’t know whether the pandemic wouldn’t even allow them five games. The seniors — Watts, Gonzalez Medina, Baker and Griffin — discussed: “What do we want this season to be?”

“Those seniors specifically [said], ‘If it’s the last thing we do, we want to say this loudly. No matter what happens in the games,’” coach Ashley Yuscavage recalled.

Arundel took the floor in black shirts with bold green-and-white print that read “Black Lives Matter.”

It’s one thing to back up your team with a dig, to assist a teammate’s spike. But for the Wildcats — Black, Asian, white and Latina — to prove their support for one another by putting it in words and presenting it to the world? It’s done wonders for their chemistry in games, Swinton said.

“It really helps how we play on the court because we trust each other more,” she said. “We feel more calm to know that this person is going to make sure I’m OK. You feel so supported because you know they have your back.”

The next fall, a true season, the 2021 class was comprised of as many diverse faces as the year before. Their shirt featured the phrase, “Together We Rise” and a row of fists of many skin tones, as well as a fist overlaid with the Pride flag. Those Wildcats went on to defend their state championship.

The coaches play no role in choosing the slogans, Yuscavage said. “The makeup of their senior class last year,” the coach said, is why it was important to highlight an LGBTQIA+ symbol.

“I feel like every year with our shirts, we kind of up it, where we show we support more and more,” senior Lindsay Egan said. “So we can get the recognition for the other issues out there. Our goal to is to have everything known, so that everyone feels valued.”

The Arundel volleyball team wears warmup T-shirts with social justice messaging on them, bringing the community closer and raising money for charities. (Paul Gillespie)

The Wildcats introduced the “Black Lives Matter” shirt in a five-game spring season that played little role in Maryland sports record. Granted, Arundel did go undefeated, but within weeks, the brief play time made way to spring sports and the first shirt was retired.

And yet, like a popular Hall of Famer’s jersey at a baseball game, the original shirt is a mainstay of every Arundel game to this day. They’re worn by the fans.

As soon as the shirts debuted, Arundel students clamored for their own, so the team opened a store. In the weeks leading up to this year’s shirt, students badgered the team for a release date. All the while, the original “Black Lives Matter” shirt kept selling.

The spring 2021 seniors directed the original shirts’ proceeds to Black Girls Smile, an organization that focuses on bettering the mental well-being of young Black girls, as well as Asian Americans Advancing Justice. The fall 2021 seniors donated their shirts’ funds to Sister Song, which works to empower reproductive justice for women of color and indigenous women.

“I think that brought our community together. I think I can only imagine that there are times, as a parent, it can be hard to know whether you can really trust your child with a person you don’t know,” Yuscavage said. “I think this has made it clear where we stand, but also that we are here to support all of our kids.”

This year, the team’s clothing supply rep changed and the new one fell ill with coronavirus. Numerous logistical issues later, Arundel finally received its new shirts a month into the season, introducing them against Crofton on Oct. 20. Due to the delays, the 2022 Wildcats are still working on which charities this year’s shirt sales will support.

The planning of the 2022 design was not without debate, which contributed even more to the process of making them. This year’s seniors were torn. They wanted to support Black and Asian causes, but couldn’t decide which.

So, they went with all of it. This year’s shirt, black in color, spells out, “Exist Loudly” on the front and features a fist on the back. Inside its outline are five phrases: “Black lives still matter,” “Love is love,” “Stop Asian hate,” “Women’s rights are human rights” and “Consent is not assumed.”

“I think it ties into the importance of inclusion,” senior Emily Liu said. “‘Stop Asian Hate,’ ‘Black Lives Matter,’ ‘Black Lives Still Matter,’ and other things. That diversity is important to us.”

Before, during and after a match, Yuscavage feels keenly aware that she’s the adult most closely responsible for the welfare of high school girls. She’s even more conscious of it when her girls are sporting a bold statement before dozens to hundreds of strangers with unknown beliefs.

Before green-lighting the original shirts in spring 2021, Yuscavage approached principal Gina Davenport, and said, “‘This is going to draw attention to us. Are we okay doing that?’”

When Davenport speaks of those “brave” players now, she beams with pride. It’s an embodiment of what Arundel as a school prides itself on: diversity and activism. It might be seen as “controversial,” she said, but change usually is. Most importantly, it’s what the athletes want.

“Our students really do have opinions about what’s happening in the world,” the principal said, “and for them to use their platform as athletes to go to regionals, to go to state finals and send a message, I think that’s great. That’s what we want kids to do is take a stand.”

With administrative support backing them, Yuscavage then worried about a negative response coming from parents. Fortunately, her fears were unfounded.

Arundel volleyball wears warmup T-shirts with social justice messaging on them, bringing the community closer and raising money for charities. (Paul Gillespie)

There have been comments, Yuscavage said, though she’s never heard them from the Arundel community. Davenport said the same, and has welcomed similar praise from opposing schools’ athletic directors and teachers.

Egan, who is white, has heard murmurs. There’s always going to be that hate, she said.

“‘They can’t force you to wear those shirts,’” she echoed. “But no one here’s being forced. We all believe in the same goal, in the same message. That we all support each other and everyone deserves to feel included and loved.”

Liu, Egan, Swinton and Yuscavage all spoke to how much Arundel embraces the diversity of its own community. They also know that sentiment is not always embraced at other schools.

Yuscavage has thought a lot about what opposing players might feel when they see Arundel arrive with civil rights statements worn proudly on their clothes, especially those who don’t look like their white teammates. As a woman who’s never had that experience, Yuscavage said, she knows she can’t claim to know.

Swinton hopes it’s felt as positively as her team does. It’s meant to be felt that way.

“I think it’s just a great way to show how much we care about everyone equally,” Swinton said. “Wearing those shirts help us show how supportive we are, but also to broadcast to others that they should be able to be who they are, too.”