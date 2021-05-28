Even-keeled Arundel boys lacrosse rides Noah Bell to 11-6 win over South River

Arundel was as steady as it goes Thursday night at South River.
The Wildcats weren’t flashy — not counting the behind-the-back goal by Noah Bell early in the second half — and just methodically outplayed the Seahawks from start to finish. They outscored the home team by two goals in the first quarter and one in the second, third and fourth to beat South River, 11-6, and improve to 5-1.
“We take care of the little things. The big things take care of themselves,” Wildcats coach Bobby Baur said. “That’s what we preached all week and our kids bought into it, and that’s what happened tonight.”
Bell embodied the steadiness Arundel displayed by piling up six points — at least one in each quarter — on three goals and three assists, while Jack Schuette had three goals and an assist, all in the first half, and Mahki Jobes added two goals and a helper. Overall, the Wildcats registered assists on seven of their 11 goals, which is exactly how many tallies they’ve averaged per game through six contests.
Bell had his helping shoes on early. After Matt Logan (two goals, one assist) scored the first goal and assisted the next to give the Wildcats a 2-0 advantage, Bell played a part in the next four goals in the first half. He fed Schuette with a great look inside before scoring his first, then he assisted Jack Walter and Schuette again as Arundel built a 6-3 lead. It led 7-4 at the break.
“Noah is a great player with a lot of composure. He does a nice job playing quarterback behind the goal,” Baur said. “He’s one of the best attackmen in the county for a reason.”
South River was within striking distance for much of the first half but never found the tying goal or even cut the deficit to one in the last three quarters. Much of that had to do with the Seahawks’ inability to clear the ball, which throughout the second half led to scoring opportunities that Arundel more often than not converted into goals.
South River coach Colin Campbell said his team created a lot of scoring opportunities for Arundel through the poor clearing game.
“That was probably close to 10 or 11 failed clears and those weren’t like us getting the ball checked away; that was us throwing the ball away,” he said. “So yeah, I’m putting this one up to a bad day and my message to our boys was, we played hard — I’m not angry with anyone’s individual effort. We took turns dropping the ball — literally dropping the ball — in our execution tonight.”
Baur said the Seahawks’ struggles was something he saw while watching tape of South River.
“Being able to take advantage of some of their situations they put themselves into. Our team, it’s ride all day. If we can get a turnover off that play, it’s a free possession for us,” he said.
Just as they did to open the game, the Wildcats scored two quick goals to start the second half. Logan netted his second on a beautiful bounce shot into the top corner and 49 seconds later Bell one-upped his teammate with the behind-the-back shot to put Arundel up 9-4. Neither team generated much offensively from there as both squads scored twice more.
Mason Kolesar said the Wildcats were “locked in” at practice this week which led to the focus on the little things Thursday night.
“We played controlled the whole game. We started off hot and we finished off hot and that’s the most important thing,” he said. “… We’re all happy right now, we’re ecstatic. This is probably our funnest game of the year. This is just a big win for us.”
Matteo Ciccerello won 13 of 19 faceoffs for Arundel and goalkeeper Connor Newell finished with eight saves.
Henry Sykes had a hat trick to lead South River, which lost for the second straight time after starting 4-0, while Connor Chick had a goal and an assist. Andrew Foy and Justin Martin also scored.