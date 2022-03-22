Arundel baseball puts offense and defense on display in 15-4 opening win over South River

Corbin Warner and Gary Gubbings combined for six RBIs in Arundel baseball's 15-4 win over South River on Monday, March 21, 2022.

One out and one run stood between Arundel baseball walking away with a five-inning season-opening win until a newcomer brought it all to a close.

With two outs looming on the board, JJ Smith took to the plate and batted in the game-winning runs in the fifth.

Advertisement

The Wildcats were economical with their 11 hits, taking full advantage of the South River pitching and defense to pile up a 15-4 win on the Seahawks on Bernie Walter Field.

That’s not to say Arundel didn’t hit — third baseman Gary Gubbings, shortstop Kam Branche and Navy commit Corbin Warner all went 2-for-3 while second baseman John Greenawalt went 2-for-2.

Advertisement

Smith showed how deep Arundel can rely into its own bench already.

“These guys know there’s 11, 12 position guys to get their way onto the field. JJ had good swings all week, just a flip of the coin defensively how we were going to line up,” Arundel coach Frank Hood said. “Was able to bring JJ in and he got a good little piece of it.”

But hitting was just one aspect of an all-around performance. There was Chris Ricks, aptly nicknamed “Speedy Gonzalez” by his teammates, who collected four of Arundel’s 10 stolen bases. Ricks missed the previous season to injury. He showed no sign of that Monday.

“He’s got his speed all the way back,” Hood said. “But we’ll run any guy that we have. We don’t give anybody a red light.”

Arundel limited the Seahawks to four hits, which Gubbings attributes to the work coaches stressed on them in the preseason. And at the nucleus of that defensive success was starter Chris Beatty.

The 6-foot-3 senior tossed five strikeouts in his season debut over four innings, allowing three earned runs without a walk. Jake Long honored him in relief with a hitless inning.

Hood felt “absolutely” satisfied with his combo.

“Pitching’s gonna be what we rely on for the most part,” Hood said.

Advertisement

Baseball season is underway in Anne Arundel County, check out our county preview. https://t.co/EPDvlYdXMA — Capital Gazette Sports (@AACapitalSports) March 21, 2022

From the bottom of the first, Arundel showed incredible poise considering how long it waited to play again. They liked what they saw from Seahawks starter Sam Howard, and they tempered their eagerness while the South River pitcher warmed his stuff up.

For the first two, that meant walks. But for Warner, that meant a rocket barreling towards the lacrosse stadium.

There was no doubt the moment Warner’s bat sung; he, along with Wicks and Greenawalt trotted home to elated teammates with a 3-0 lead in hand.

“Chris, Johnny worked [Howard] for like 12, 15 pitches and that’s huge. I just saw the pitch and got him,” Warner said.

Gubbings attacked even quicker, launching the first pitch to the deep outfield as his teammate scorched on home, while Brendan Sweeney took his lead right after, plating Gubbings on a double.

When Beatty returned to the mound, he stood upon a 5-0 cushion, a good one for Arundel to have. When South River senior Nick Rees came to the plate in the top of the second, that would change.

Advertisement

The Seahawk blasted his shot to the almost exact same spot as Warner, a two-run blast. But Beatty kept moving as if nothing happened, dealing another two strikeouts to stop South River.

And the Wildcats wouldn’t wait for long to score again — well, actually they would.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

With two outs in the second, Long outpaced the second baseman’s toss screaming into first, allowing plenty of time for two Wildcats to cross home.

His efforts were soon thanked as Gubbings again belted his first pitch to left, nearly over the wall, for another two runs. By the time the Seahawks successfully hauled in the third out, their top-half efforts were completely washed away by the 10-2 deficit they’d found themselves in.

Arundel wasn’t finished either; it wanted to be done in the fifth. Long, now quite comfortable with a two-outs situation, kept streaming towards first base as the throw came flying in. The ball touched first baseman Aiden Cassilly’s glove and slipped out while another two Wildcats hustled home in the third. They’d then leave the bases loaded, a regrettable action considering what happened next.

On the bats of Rees and Cassilly, South River scored two, wheeling its way back to a seven-inning game, 12-4. And that, coach Brian Camper said, is at least something to build on for tomorrow’s faceoff with Severna Park.

Advertisement

“Just use it as a building block, as a teaching moment,” Camper said. “To see if we put the ball in play, good things happen. We just have to do a little bit more.”

Letting up those runs didn’t faze Arundel too much come the bottom of the inning, when another Wildcats run came in, nor in the fifth, as Smith’s runs skipped home. But the Wildcats aren’t going to rest on their win; there’s still many more games to play.

“We like how we came out the gate today into Wednesday,” Gubbings said. “That’s really our plan; just get better each practice, each day.”