‘We are getting hot at the right time’: Arundel baseball shuts out South River for fourth straight win

The schedule makers were not kind to the South River baseball team this week.
A day after seeing its nine-game win streak end against Severna Park, the Seahawks ran into Arundel starting pitcher Michael Taylor and a potent Wildcats lineup.
The result was a second straight setback via a 7-0 loss to host Arundel.
“We just didn’t show up ready to play today,” said Seahawks coach Brian Camper, whose squad slipped to 9-3 with one more regular season game against Chesapeake Friday. “I don’t know what it was ... but they made us pay for it.”
The stellar pitching performance of Taylor (2-1) certainly had a lot to do with South River’s woes as he limited the opposition to four hits with three strikeouts. He also had a hand in a 3-6-1 double play as well as throwing out Cael Huyer at third base on a ground ball up the middle.
“Mickey’s a competitor,” said Arundel coach Frank Hood, whose squad improved to 8-4 with the regular season finale coming Friday against Southern. “He pounds the zone and he mixes his pitches up. He’s able to go in and go out and mix it up, and he wants the ball all the time even when he doesn’t have his best stuff.”
Taylor, whose only loss on the mound came against Severna Park in another solid effort, faced four batters or fewer in six of the seven innings of his complete-game effort. Arundel has now won four consecutive games.
“I think we are getting hot at the right time,” Taylor said. “We’re starting to get things right heading into the tournament.
“We knew had to get up early and get the momentum early. I’m definitely a lot more comfortable when we have a lead.”
In other words, Taylor was feeling fairly relaxed for much of the contest as the Wildcats were somewhat gifted a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an error, a pair of hit batsman and a seeing-eye single off the bat of Connor Hackett (3-3, two RBIs) that took a wicked high hop over the third baseman to score a pair of runs.
Taylor walked with two outs to start the rally that continued with an error and a single by Tyler Pelletreau to load the bases.
Chris Ricks and Noah DeLuca were each then hit by a pitch to drive in the first two runs of the inning.
Taylor padded that lead to 5-0 in the second with a run-scoring groundout to score Corbin Warner, who singled then reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Jayden Borza. On the bunt, no one covered third base, giving Warner the extra base without a throw.
DeLuca pulled off a successful suicide squeeze play with a bunt to the first base side to score Pelletreau for a 6-0 advantage in the third.
John Greenawalt’s sacrifice fly to center field extended Arundel’s lead to 7-0 in the bottom of the fifth. It came after back-to-back singles by DeLuca and Hackett.
Arundel’s bottom of the batting order drove in six runs and reached base eight times via four hits, the two hit batsman, an error, and the squeeze bunt.
“As a coaching staff, we talked about if we can get the bottom of the lineup to set the table for the top of the lineup, that’s how you win ballgames,” said Hood, who made some changes to his batting order before the game, a tip he garnered while watching a story on the diverse lineup employed by the Chicago White Sox. “It was something I was trying to mess with.”
South River’s best chance to score came in the top of the sixth as Danny O’Hagan singled and Huyer drew a walk to open the inning, but Taylor induced two fly outs and then a groundout to himself to end the threat.