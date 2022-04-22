Superstitions and selflessness are putting undefeated Arundel softball on the path to one of its best seasons in history

The Arundel Wildcats softball team is having an exceptional season, currently standing undefeated after defeating the visiting Broadneck Burins, April 20, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Arundel softball isn’t a little stitious. It’s superstitious.

Ace pitcher Kat Wisor considers herself the worst, sitting in the same spot on the bench every home game, inching to the left or right if the team needs a hit. Senior infielder Savannah Brooks puts on her left shoe before her right and acts out an “elaborate routine” at the plate. On a whim during Wednesday’s game against Broadneck, senior Sierra Williams dropped to the dugout floor and pretended to be a pirate, cupping her hands to her eye like she was scoping.

Senior Aidan Koch scrapes second base before every play, and always puts on a full face of makeup for confidence. She might’ve been the initiator of the rituals; Koch wore the same clothes every day of tryouts, mostly because she’s trotted out the same “lucky” pants since sixth grade.

“Let’s be real,” she said, laughing. “I stunk.”

The Arundel softball team cheers in the dugouts during an at-bat Wednesday against Broadneck. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Wildcats have group routines too; the team belts out songs at the top of their lungs pretty much every game.

Sure, none of that is why Arundel is off to its best start in more than a decade, but the players say these well-loved superstitions have played an essential role in their run.

“It’s almost that we have that comfort in the back of our mind, that we’re doing the same things as we did when we did well — so we can do well,” Brooks said. “It’s more of an enabler than it is anything else. More psychological than spiritual.”

Arundel features nine seniors, five of which started on varsity as freshmen. They’ve seen sparks of how good the Wildcats could be here and there, but lacked the chemistry to make it consistent.

“We’d just never clicked together,” said senior Sanaa Brown, who’s batting .500 and committed to Delaware State. “This year, we wanted to say we should all be doing our part.”

The seniors put their goals into action early. They made sure everyone showed up to workouts, held plenty of team meetings and team bonding sessions. They hold each other accountable, but it’s not a boot camp: the Wildcats giggle constantly in practice, establishing a trust in one another.

The team chose a motto for this year: “We over me.”

“We really are here for the same reasons,” Koch said. “To win, but to ultimately have fun and just prove ourselves to the world. We don’t need to be the biggest name in the county, but if we can come under the wing, we can come and get you, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Wildcats said they aren’t used to being considered a top team. But before the season, they knew their potential and it bugged them that no one else seemed to. They didn’t understand why their name wasn’t in the same conversation as Chesapeake or Archbishop Spalding, even as they started collecting wins.

“It definitely bothered us at one point that we were getting overlooked,” said Williams, currently batting .500 with 17 RBIs and committed to Stevenson. “But at some point, we turned that into motivation.”

Due to sudden scheduling changes, the Wildcats learned last minute that they would play undefeated, defending private school champion Spalding last Saturday morning. Nerves rattled their brains and stiffened their bats. They fell behind 8-0 in two innings, and with its guard completely down, Spalding took out its star pitcher, Amaya Carroll.

Arundel pitcher Kathryn Wisor throws during Wednesday's game against Broadneck. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Something clicked with the Wildcats then. Arundel piled on 12 runs before the Cavaliers switched Carroll back in, but it was too late.

“In the moment, we’re like: they’re the same as us. They make the same mistakes as us and we can do just as good as they’re doing,” Brown said. “I think we can keep that same motivation for Chesapeake.”

The Wildcats meet unbeaten Chesapeake on April 29, a fact very much looming in the back of their minds. The game will be the first of two regular season meetings and possibly a preview of the county championship.

“Whatever happens with the game happens. We’re going to try and push through because I think we’ve reached our maximum potential,” senior Sasha Anderson said. “We’re playing amazing.”

The team shares high fives before the first pitch. The Arundel Wildcats softball team is having an exceptional season, currently standing undefeated after defeating the visiting Broadneck Burins, April 20, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Wildcats have more to fall back on than superstitions. Even with 40 strikeouts on the season, Wisor pitches to contact, coach Lisa Mills said, because the defense is there to back her up. Four players wield a perfect fielding percentage, and no one dips below .800. Arundel makes the routine play — and when they don’t, such as in a few moments against Broadneck, they don’t spiral.

The Wildcats surrendered four runs in an inning to the Bruins. They responded in the bottom with a solo home run and six more runs. That’s the difference, Brooks said, between the past few years and now.

“When we do make those errors, we never really shut down. That’s one thing that we struggled with our freshman year – one person would make an error and then everyone would,” she said.

With six seniors in the starting nine, Arundel is as grounded as heavy stones, with a leader in every corner ready to hype up her teammates or settle them down. It translates to the plate – in most games, the RBIs are usually evenly split. Pretty much everyone’s hitting between .300 and .500.

“They’re a unit. They have confidence in each other,” Mills said. “It’s not one kid who’s above the other. They’re playing as a team.”