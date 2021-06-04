First-half scoring burst lifts Severna Park girls lacrosse over Arundel, 13-7

Severna Park tasted rotten defeat in a driving downpour in the first game of the season.
It hasn’t lost since, and it certainly wouldn’t against its next toughest competitor after Broadneck on Friday.
After allowing Arundel to snatch the early lead early, the Falcons scored eight straight goals and fended off a second-half Wildcats comeback, 13-7, to go into Monday’s playoffs on a seven-game winning streak.
Severna Park coach Kaitlyn Hines has watched her young team grow into a team hungry for another state title.
“We finally started clicking. We finally started gelling with each other, figuring each other out on offense, defense, midfield,” Hines said. “It’s a complete different team from that first game.”
Nine Falcons contributed to the win, including Delanie Abere, Regan McDonnell and Hailey Betch, who were the only Severna Park players to net multiple goals. Betch had three, Abere and McDonnell two.
Betch, one of the young team’s veterans, knew what kind of impression losing to Broadneck on May 7 gave the rest of the county: maybe mighty Severna Park was finally down.
“Losing that first game — I know Broadneck came out saying, ‘Oh we just beat the 2019 state champs,’” Betch said. “I think from that first game, we set the record for the other teams — we’re not here to mess around.”
This was only Arundel’s second loss, too, falling to Broadneck much earlier.
“Got to work harder,” Wildcats coach Kim McNemar said. “They should be 70-30 balls and they’re not. We got outworked.”
It seemed as if every time one team wrenched momentum its way, the other snuffed it out.
Down 1-0, Arundel senior Nikki Seven wouldn’t let the save be a save. The moment Falcons keeper Sarah Krause scooped the ball, the Wildcats senior hunted her down. She batted her stick, knocked the ball loose from Krause’s grasp, pulled it and launched the tying goal.
Immediately, Seven ferried the a draw to freshman Madison Barber, who buried the go-ahead goal, 2-1.
Just as quickly as Severna Park attacked the first time, the Falcons reclaimed control. However, the Wildcats didn’t let them slip any further than their 3-2 lead. Part of that was due to Arundel goalkeeper Kylie Sharpe’s eight saves, and part of it was due to 10-minute sets of possessions on each side between draws, staved off by talented defenses.
The teams, more than capable of double-digits by halftime, found themselves dragging their three and two goals, respectively, into the final five minutes of the half.
Betch said they knew they’d be evenly matched. After all, Arundel lost to Broadneck, too. Looking at their next closest competitor, Betch said, Arundel beat South River by a seven-goal margin. Severna Park did by nine.
“We knew this would be the first game where we’d come out and have a good competition,” Betch said. “We really stepped it up at the end of the first half.”
Then, a lapse in the stalemate: Severna Park’s Delanie Abere plucked the ball from the corner and jetted toward Sharpe, flinging her shot into the back of the net.
It was flint to tinder: Abere’s goal sparked momentum for Severna Park. Goals that were so scarce before poured in and, before long, the Falcons had seven times the lead it did before.
Abere capped off the torrent with her second goal, and Severna Park hauled its comfortable 9-2 lead into halftime.
Betch said the team came together and talked — if they could come together mentally, they could come together on the field.
“The draw’s huge. That really brings a lot of that offensive play,” Hines said.
Arundel had to stop the bleeding. It couldn’t go down like this.
Out of halftime, the Wildcats grabbed three straight draw controls and led them to three goals without a turnover. The Falcons’ once-sizable lead dwindled to 9-5.
But then, Severna Park regrouped. The Falcons stole possession and grinded against an unyielding Arundel defense until Gen Mullervy cracked the defense, making it 10-5.
Never again would Arundel regain that energy, even as the two swapped goals through the final buzzer.
“I think we started to step up and do things as a team. Going together on the ground ball and helping each other out on passes,” Hines said. “A lot better working together out there.”
Goals: Hailey Betch (3), Delanie Abere (2), Regan McDonnell (2), Charlotte Diez (1), Theresa Bragg (1), Karli Kirchenheiter (1), Kaila Stasulli (1), Gen Mullervy (1), Emma Marsh (1) A: Morgan Gore (2), Nikki Seven (1), Madison Barber (1), Caroline Keane (1), Jillian Trout (1), Malia Walker (1)