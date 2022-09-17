Arundel football puts county on notice with 32-6 dismantling of Old Mill

Arundel's Gavin Kamachi throws the ball during the first half of a high school football game against Old Mill, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Millersville. (Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

Arundel football entered its third game as much a wild card as Wildcat.

It split its first two games against teams from Delaware, giving its first county opponent, rival Old Mill, little to work with as it prepared to meet.

But by Friday night, the Patriots got a good sense how good their rivals were. With a dominant 32-6 win over one of the best teams in Anne Arundel, the Wildcats sent a statement to the entire county.

“We’re capable of doing this week in and week out. I think, hopefully, we’re just scratching the surface of this team,” coach Jack Walsh said. “We got to get back for what I hear is a hot Glen Burnie team week three.”

Not one Wildcat currently wearing the uniform had ever beaten Old Mill, Walsh said. In fact, most on the seasoned roster dealt with the exact opposite of Friday’s glory one year ago.

The Patriots smoked Arundel, 48-3, last season. The Wildcats may have discussed that once or twice this week, Walsh joked. Arundel quarterback Gavin Kamachi still feels the weight on his shoulders, like a chronic ache.

“I take that loss and put that on myself,” he said. “And so, to come out here and perform like we did tonight, knowing we got that much better in the offseason, it’s fantastic.”

Arundel quarterback Gavin Kamachi throws a pass during Friday night's win over Old Mill. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

But this time, Kamachi was a vision in the air. From his very first pass that became an Arundel touchdown to his final pass — another touchdown — the quarterback (13-for-18 for 170 yards and three touchdowns) executed the Wildcats’ gameplan to near perfection.

Walsh told his crew: “don’t be surprised.” It would be their commitment to the plan that would earn something like this. Nothing tipped Walsh off that his team had the energy to bury Old Mill this day. The team always maintains a “cerebral vibe” on the bus ride to games, and had the same mentality en route to last year’s state semifinal loss to Dundalk.

It’s that kind of consistency now, though, that produced such a win as Friday’s.

“I never questioned their effort,” Walsh said. “I think our schedule’s prepared us for a game like this.”

Eyebrows raised and comments flew on social media when Arundel announced it scheduled nationally ranked St. Frances to end its regular season. The Wildcats again positioned Delaware’s finest in Smyrna as its Week 2 opponent.

With such a complete and total dismantling of one of the county’s most consistent powers, Arundel expects those concerns to dwindle from here on out.

“Everybody hates Arundel. They underestimate Arundel,” said defensive back Avery Struve, who tallied two interceptions. “But these guys put our name out there. It all happens on this field right here.”

Walsh knows Old Mill “prides itself on its run defense,” and at first, it delivered. Linemen shoved Wildcats ball-carriers back on each rush, spilling them into the backfield with ease.

Arundel's Miles Gilmore carries the ball as Old Mill's Terry Amos attempts to make the tackle during Friday night's game. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

On third down, Kamachi took aim towards the sky. Senior Miles Gilmore (six catches for 107 yards) took his lead, streaming downfield and landing in perfect position to receive. The wideout coasted across the Patriots’ turf, scoring a 70-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead.

It was Arundel’s very first pass attempt, just a hint of what was to come.

Kamachi will accept none of the praise for the operation, considering himself merely the puppet on the end of clever coaches.

“How much work we put in all offseason, I think that’s really what makes us stand out from other teams,” the signal-caller added. “That’s what makes us able to do this and come back from a loss that hurt pretty bad last year.”

In response, the Patriots’ capable committee of running backs made little impact on their opening drive as penalties drove the team backward.

But Old Mill, always at the altar of toughness, did not break at this sequence of frustrations. The Patriots’ defense held the Wildcats back even at its own 3-yard line, preventing the score from doubling before the end of the first quarter.

But the biggest question for the Patriots this game was where quarterback Aiden Day’s arm had wandered off to. Eighteen plays without a single real pass thrown and the Patriots’ offense was plummeting towards a harsh postgame conversation.

Then, finally, Day raised his hand. Chris Sanders hauled in the deep pass for a 45-yard gain. After a couple pokes at Arundel’s run defense, Day passed again, this time for 34 yards to junior Titus Ware, who made a one-handed grab.

But that long-distance flight pattern didn’t work when the yardage shortened to 7 yards. Just like the Wildcats, Old Mill’s promising drive withered.

Ware became Day’s favorite fixture at this point — and Arundel knew it. As the Patriots slipped across midfield and the last minute of the half counted down, Struve hunted Ware down, picking the ball off.

“That’s all mentality,” Struve said. “Our defense is mental. We don’t let anything eat us alive; our coaching staff keeps us in check day in, and day out.”

That turnover would burn Old Mill like lemon juice on a cut before long.

Old Mill's Keshawn Green is tackled by a group of Arundel defenders during Friday night's game. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

It was as if the Patriots’ defense hadn’t realized the second half had begun. Running back Ahmad Taylor (23 carries for 119 yards) blasted through a cavernous gap, gliding towards the end zone as Patriots peeled away. Taylor accounted for most of Arundel’s 128 rushing yards, which overshadowed Old Mill’s combined 58.

“We try to run the ball early, because if we can establish it with Ahmad, it takes a lot of the pressure off Gavin,” Walsh said. “He plays better, loose. … It was kind of like, let’s see how this game develops, slow-played ‘em a little bit in the first half. And then, we started running the ball.”

A Patriot snagged Taylor on Old Mill’s 3. And while the run defense recovered, battering the Wildcats back to the 8, it could not lock down the skies.

Kamachi’s pass whistled through the arms of Old Mill defensive back Terry Amos and into the waiting grip of senior receiver Chris Downs near the back pylon.

After a successful extra-point attempt this time, the Patriots found themselves down by 13.

Clearly pure skill was not enough to lift Old Mill in this game. It needed a gift. And when it recovered a fumbled punt at the Wildcats’ 21, it seems like it got one.

Instead, it lost its quarterback on fourth down, with Struve batting the pass for a turnover on downs.

And within 11 plays, Taylor rammed open a door through the Old Mill line, jogged in his 11-yard touchdown and politely handed the ball to the referee. Arundel led 19-0.

“If we can establish the run, it makes us that much more dangerous,” Walsh said, “and we can run in a four-wide set. That really forces the defense to show their cards.”

Arundel’s next score came with the same mild ease, with a 14-yard link between Kamachi and Downs giving the Wildcats a 25-0 lead.

Without a miracle effort in the final eight minutes, scoring wouldn’t do much for Old Mill but provide good film to break down next week.

But Day did try. Swapping to the receiving end, the senior caught a pass from backup quarterback Trey Martini and scored to make it 25-6.

And whatever minor satisfaction Arundel felt from that play was quickly erased by defensive back Brian Jones.

Jones’ interception, a couple quick runs, and a smooth transition from Kamachi to Downs? A 32-6 lead.

But somehow, Arundel wasn’t finished. It would impose its will down to the final play.

Struve swooped upon the Patriots like an eagle on prey, clutching his second interception before running off to celebrate.

Now, the Wildcats face Glen Burnie, which entered Week 3 undefeated.

“It’s a huge momentum booster,” Kamachi said. “The purpose of such a different schedule is so we’re ready for the playoffs and don’t make past mistakes.”