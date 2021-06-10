Arundel baseball walks off Old Mill, 2-1, in 10 innings to advance to 4A East Region I final

Arundel junior pitcher and outfielder Corbin Warner couldn’t have dreamed of a better outcome in his team’s 2-1, 10-inning walk-off victory against visiting Old Mill Wednesday afternoon in a 4A East Region I semifinal contest.
Or could he?
No, Warner doesn’t purport to be Nostradamus or a prophet, but he has thought long and hard recently about the types of situations he could encounter during his team’s playoff run.
“The thing in my head is that I’ve already been through this before,” Warner said. “Not literally, but I’ve been visualizing tough situations the last 2-3 days.”
That mental practice came in handy as Warner threw 2 ⅔ shutout innings in relief and started the rally that led to game-winning, bases-loaded walk by Tyler Pelletreau in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Warner laced a single to right field, stole second, and eventually scored on Pelletreau’s four-pitch base on balls to propel the second-seeded Wildcats (10-4) into Friday’s Region I final against No. 4 Howard, which defeated top-seeded North County, 5-3, in the other semifinal.
“It’s the same thing, going back to that visualization of hitting and doing my job,” Warner said of his rally-starting hit, which was followed by an intentional walk to Jayden Borza and a sacrifice-bunt-turned-base hit for Jake Long to load the bases.
“I was just going up there to hit the ball and see how it goes from there,” Pelletreau said. “I got the take sign at 3-0. We just kept fighting. Mike [Taylor] did a great job on the mound and Corbin did great, too.”
Taylor and Old Mill lefty Ty Jacoby battled to a 1-1 draw through 7 ⅓ innings, combing for 14 strikeouts before giving way to relievers in the eighth while working out of early jams or just plain dominating the opposing lineup.
“It was Old Mill-Arundel in the playoffs,” said Patriots coach Charlie Chaffin of Wednesday’s epic battle. “That’s what it is. My congratulations to Arundel and [Wildcats coach] Frank Hood and his staff. His kids fought hard. Our kids did as well.”
The scoreless deadlock ended in the bottom of the third on a run-scoring single to shallow left field by Borza that scored John Greenawalt for a 1-0 lead.
Greenwalt singled to right field to ignite the rally that ended with runners on second and third following a single by Jake Long and an error in left field.
Old Mill answered in the top of the fourth on a hit-and-run perfectly executed by Stephen Mollohan that moved Eric Mondragon into scoring position. He then scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Cole Fletcher to tie the game.
The Wildcats had three reach via walks, but a double play on a soft line drive to second and a fielder’s choice on a ground ball up the middle ended the threat.
The Patriots threatened with two on and one out in the sixth before Taylor worked a strikeout and flyout to center to strand the runners.
Old Mill loaded the bases in the top of the seventh on a single, walk and an error, but Taylor worked out of danger again with a weak flyout to first base.
Base-running errors ended a pair of threats for Arundel in the eighth and ninth. In the eighth, the Wildcats were doubled up on a deep flyout to left when two runners were confused if the ball was caught with one breaking late to second base. A runner was picked off at second in the ninth with one down.
Latest High School sports
“Howard is going to be game,” Hood said. “They beat North County with [Carson] Lowman on the mound. One and down in the playoffs, you have to play with high energy.”