‘The prize was this game’: Arundel football limited in 31-14 loss to North Point in Class 4A/3A state championship

Arundel’s Ahmad Taylor tries to get to the edge on a run in the second quarter. The North Point Eagles defeated the Arundel Wildcats, 31-14 to win the MPSSAA Class 4A/3A state championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Friday, December 2, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

When Arundel football walked out for the second half of the Class 4A/3A state championship game down 17, the grand Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium field, North Point and all its fans — even its own fans — it all slipped away.

Quarterback Andre Dotson, who was not truly a quarterback but agreed to be one for the sake of his teammates, wasn’t there. He was back in practice on Tuesday, laughing with his friends as they tried to beat each other out for his passes, still another game of football before them. He was back in his backyard, he said, tossing the ball around.

“Just trying to have fun,” Dotson said.

That joy blinked in the briefest flash for Arundel, who scored two touchdowns early in the third quarter but no more, ultimately bowing to North Point, 31-14. It had been the Wildcats’ first trip to the championship stage since 2007, and other than the defeat, was everything they’d hoped for.

The Wildcats had nationally-ranked St. Frances Academy agree to face them, that’s how good they were. They’d beaten every single Anne Arundel team they came across.

That’s what senior receiver Chris Downs and his crew will remember.

“I’ll remember this for the rest of my life. When I’m 40, whether I’m behind a desk or on a yacht,” Downs said, “I’ll remember this state championship and the guys next to me. Because I’ll never be as close to anybody as I was with this.”

It’s that kind of thing coach Jack Walsh impressed into his players, who’d been blindsided by a quick North Point lead. The bigger picture mattered more, especially when the final horn blared.

Arundel’s Chris Downs hauls in a huge catch for a touchdown, in front of North Point’s Isaiah Coleman, in the third quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“So many teams would trade places with you,” Walsh told them. “Even at the end, when we’re shaking hands and we got tears in our eyes, there’s still 200 high schools in the state of Maryland that would trade for this feeling. And I just wanted the kids to enjoy the moment for what it is.

“The prize was this game.”

The odds were stacked against Arundel (10-3) since the state quarterfinal, when it lost starting quarterback Gavin Kamachi and his nearly 2,000 passing yards. They chose to try and overcome them, and on Friday, that meant having Dotson, a receiver who’d never been on the other end of the pass until a few weeks ago, try his hand. He went 7-for-18 for 126 yards, after Arundel had only tried five passes last week.

It was the defense that ensured Arundel’s success against Dundalk last week in the semifinals. The Wildcats corralled the Owls offense giving Arundel time to work out a path to scoring in a 6-0 win.

North Point did not allow Arundel that patience.

North Point (11-3) likewise lost its starting quarterback Miles Goffe previously, but it did not seem to bother the Eagles. Junior Kaleb Hart whistled a 42-yard touchdown pass to senior Xavier Herbert on his very first snap. A Collin Farmer interception gave North Point the ball back at the Wildcats 30.

Arundel’s defense hadn’t locked down offenses all year long by sheer happenstance, and it showcased how brutal it could be when Brandon Matthews and Cam Neiswender made plays bring down Hart and force a 34-yard Peter Beil field goal. Tyrone Hudson later scored from 4 yards out.

Arundel’s DeJuan Bowdry, center, gets props after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Arundel had not yet heard the first-quarter buzzer and already found itself looking up from a 17-0 hole.

“I think our defense is one of the best in the state,” Arundel’s DeJuan Bowdry said, “but anyone can have an off night. We had to perform. And we didn’t.”

The Wildcats defense prided itself on the way it could congest a run game, but on Friday, the Eagles’ speedy defenders absolutely claimed superiority. Arundel netted 32 rushing yards. Senior back Ahmad Taylor had 17 yards to show by game’s end. Dotson gave brief life on a a 21-yard pass to Bowdry, but the drive died on another penalty and a punt.

It became clear quickly that much of North Point’s early success derived from capitalistic fortune. When the Eagles weren’t handed golden field position, Arundel’s secondary picked up the game. Neiswender, Matthews, Brian Jones and Abraham Olugbemi helped bottle up North Point, keeping it 17-0 at half.

A scoreless second quarter primed Arundel for its best 30 seconds of the night.

Dotson kept his coach’s words in mind as he returned under center in the third quarter.

“It’s not what you’re capable of,” he echoed. “It’s what you’re willing to do.”

Dotson loaded a pass, 38 yards vanishing beneath as Bowdry rushed to meet it, finally by putting Arundel on the board.

But senior defensive back Avery Struve didn’t feel like seeing North Point’s offense again so quickly. Struve knocking the kickoff loose from the Eagles’ Isaiah Coleman and gathered it himself.

With the score 31-14 and little chance of Arundel coming back, the Wildcats Theo Tally, left, and Nick Ferrari, right, shares a handshake and a smile. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Momentum became a frenzied, caffeinated rush for Arundel. In a 42-yard strike, Dotson secured another touchdown, this time with Downs as his recipient to get within 17-14.

“I trusted him before we even walked on the field,” Downs said. “I knew he had the ability to make that type of pass; I’d seen it in practice.

“As soon as we did that, I said: ‘We’re in this.’”

Walsh, who as a coach would have a more realistic sense of their reality, felt it too, but not because of how close the score was. Because he saw his kids smiling.

“For the first time this game, it looked like our kids were having fun,” he said. “That third quarter is the brand of football we’d had the whole season. It was nice, to see that we didn’t just roll over and quit.”

North Point was not so easily diminished.

Hart (145 rushing yards; 4-for-5 with 93 passing yards) finally spotted a crack in Arundel’s defense and split through it. His 27-yard rush generated life long absent for the Eagles. Moments later, Hart’s 43-yard fling met senior receiver Trevon Alderson’s grasp for a score.

The Eagles, who’d struggled to move down the field in the first half, had no trouble converting first downs now: they took their 24-14 third-quarter lead and sealed Arundel’s fate in the fourth, a 27-yard touchdown rush by Hart.

The Wildcats graduate key pieces, from Taylor to numerous defensive players among others. But one of the last things Dotson said: “You’ll see us next year.”