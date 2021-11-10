Arundel field hockey advances to first state final with 3-2 win over Marriotts Ridge in Class 3A semifinal

In a Class 3A state semifinal Tuesday against Marriotts Ridge, Arundel field hockey didn’t look much like a program making its first state semifinal appearance in nearly 40 years.
In fact, the Wildcats were so comfortable in the hours leading up to the game that it made their coach Carrie Vosburg a bit nervous.
“We’ve been pretty calm all afternoon … since we met at 3:30. But I will say that they’ve just been locked in,” she said. “I just don’t have to question [their mentality], I know that they want it.”
Once the game started, the calm demeanor and desire to achieve program history produced impressive results for Arundel.
Brooke Hall scored off a feed from Lana Hamilton in the first quarter and Aly Dinmore added scores of her own in the second and third, providing the offense needed to jump ahead early and then hold on late in a 3-2 victory over the Mustangs.
The Wildcats, whose only other state final four appearance came in 1983, will play River Hill in their first championship game Saturday at Washington College at 4 p.m.
“It’s been a long run, starting off playing a lot of hard teams and starting a little slow after graduating a lot of seniors. But we’ve found our connectiveness and figured things out on the field to play our best when it matters most,” Dinmore said. “We’ve just got to keep it going for one more game.
The slow start to the season for Arundel included four straight losses to Spalding, Severna Park, Broadneck and South River to begin the year.
But those early stumbles forced the Wildcats to become closer and opened the door for the kind of improvement that led to a string of five straight shutout victories leading up to the semifinal contest against the Mustangs.
“We had to really work hard for this and I think it just means so much more,” Vosburg said. “Our schedule prepared us for this. At the time it wasn’t great, but when you look back now some of those teams are the top teams … we were able to hang in those games [even though we] may not have got the ‘W.’
“[That opening stretch] is the main reason we are here.”
Arundel (10-6) was the aggressor early against Marriotts Ridge (11-5) and was rewarded with Hall’s goal about 10 minutes in.
The Mustangs appeared to get the equalizer in the opening minute of the second quarter when Natalie Freeman fired in a pretty shot from the left side of the cage. But the goal was waived off by the trail referee, and that opened the door for Arundel to build itself a cushion.
With six minutes left before halftime, Dinmore upped the team’s advantage to 2-0 by deflecting in a ball right in front of Marriotts Ridge goalie Amanda Windsor.
Down but not out, the Mustangs regrouped during intermission and quickly scored in the third quarter. Maisy Clevenger accounted for the goal that cut the Marriotts Ridge deficit in half.
“We took the opportunity during halftime to take a minute, take a breath and relax. Then we talked about the little reminders of working together and moving the ball,” Marriotts Ridge coach Molly Milani said. “We honed in on that this could be the last 30 minutes of our season and it was time to play for each other and dig deep. And that’s exactly what they did.”
Before the Mustangs could pull even, however, Dinmore struck again with 23 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“We needed that goal to get us back the momentum … get us going forward again,” she said. “They are a team that can score, so we needed that bigger lead.”
Marriotts Ridge did score again in the fourth quarter, with Sophia Baxter converting a penalty stroke with 6:47 left. However, that was as close as things got with Arundel’s defense shutting the door on any comeback hopes.
“That is the best hockey that I have seen from them all season and I told them that when they came off the field,” Milani said. “Their second-half play was absolutely unreal and they dominated. It’s just unfortunate we couldn’t put the ball in the back of the cage to even things up. But we gave ourselves every opportunity and, after being down by two, that was great to see.”