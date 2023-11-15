Arundel volleyball advances to 3A state final after outlasting Glenelg, 3-1: ‘We want it more than anything’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Nerves churned through Arundel volleyball as Glenelg prepared its serve.

Tuesday’s state semifinal was a far cry from last year when the Wildcats mowed down teams en route to the championship game. No team had taken a set from Arundel since October. And now, there was a chance Glenelg could take two. The Wildcats couldn’t think about what a gift that was yet — not now, when the Gladiators only trailed by three points and had proven so capable of rallying before.

Not until senior Taylor Johnson’s kill, suspended atop the net for a sickening moment, dropped on Glenelg’s side could Arundel celebrate as one for the last time on its home court. A mix of relief, fierce joy and determination forced tears and hugs from the Wildcats after withstanding the Gladiators, 3-1 (25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22). For now, the hunger to right last year’s wrongs — in Saturday’s 3A final — burns even brighter than before.

“Us being here since freshman year, we want it more than anything,” senior Payton Swinton said. “Having the preparation of playing a hard team before we play another one gives us the balance. It’s all about our routine and preparation.”

Swinton expects this match will give the Wildcats (24-0) the edge at 2 p.m. Saturday against North Hagerstown at Harford Community College. They’re thankful to Glenelg; senior Kiara Harmon knows she and her squad were admittedly relaxed going into the 2022 4A final. It forced them to rally instead of lead — and to fall short.

“We’ve been working all season on that mental aspect,” senior Deviana Walker said. “Today really prepared us.”

On paper, Arundel possessed a nuclear arsenal with kills in comparison to Glenelg. At first, it seemed the Gladiators were setting the stat sheets ablaze, with figures like sophomore Isard Bernades and Liesel Walter rocketing balls to the Wildcats’ court while Arundel kept pace by virtue of its unshakable blocking line, and some Glenelg errors. Struggles with the serve-receive and miscommunication slowed Arundel’s momentum.

“Coming out strong and establishing our middles as soon as we get out there,” Johnson said as her team’s key. “They’re strong, and no other team can play when we use them that way. That’s when we have momentum.”

Just as the Gladiators got within one in the first set, something seemed to confuse them. Blasts from seniors Johnson, Harmon, and even a set from sophomore Bailey Swinton, smacked the floor without so much as a flinch from the opposition.

Now, despite a Glenelg timeout giving momentary pause, Arundel’s killers completely unveiled themselves. Johnson, Walker and Payton Swinton all cracked kills to Glenelg’s side, the last of which elicited massive roars from her crowd. The Wildcats closed the set with a 6-1 run and no offensive response from Glenelg since that near-tie.

“Oh my God,” junior Daisy Pentorn said to her squad. “We just need to keep it simple until we get further into the game,” she said.

But now it was Arundel that seemed disjointed.

After Harmon kicked off the second set with a wicked block to the floor, Arundel dipped behind Glenelg, predominately by its own hand. Overhits and tangles at the net pushed the Gladiators to a 9-5.

Fortunately for the Wildcats, it was up to them to fix it. That took a minute; Arundel twisted behind Glenelg into double-digits by undermining each of its successful points with a mistake.

But when Johnson secured an ace and a 14-14 tie, and then another three to push a 20-14 lead, the Wildcats had truly recovered.

Glenelg could only stand and let Johnson’s fourth ace hit them, and Swinton and Harmon’s kills sear their floor.

A 2-0 lead in hand, Arundel prepared for a sweep. The Gladiators pretended not to notice.

Spurred by the first kill from Bernades in more than a set, Glenelg cruised to a 5-0 lead — and lost it just as quickly.

The moment a Glenelg hit struck its side of the net, the Wildcats placed Johnson at the service line. The senior rattled off destruction again, leading Arundel to an 8-5 advantage. Everything seemed to be coming up Arundel.

And then Pentorn crashed onto the Glenelg side under the net and came up with a leg problem.

Her absence on the court stole a steadying force Arundel needed — and Glenelg capitalized. With freshman Jessica Li at the line, the Gladiators raced to an 18-12 lead, and coach Ashley Yuscavage huddled her Wildcats twice.

“We looked a little frazzled,” she said. “Abby [Finch] stepped in, and she and Payton did a great job, but it was a change at a time where we didn’t want to make a change.”

“We moved off the momentum really quick,” Walker said. “Her being out, we had to find the strength to do stuff without her.”

Johnson and Swinton pummeled points back to Arundel’s cause, but Glenelg refused to relinquish its momentum.

The Wildcats surrendered their first set since October. So, they shook it off.

“Glenelg served consistently. They ran an effective offense. They were gritty,” Yuscavage said. “But we have an incredible offense. And we used it.”

Arundel’s sheer power overwhelmed Glenelg for a time, but the Gladiators were persistent and the Wildcats’ 12-6 margin melted to a 19-19 tie.

Yuscavage brought her squad in again.

“We were frantic and we just weren’t doing the things we know how to do. Once we were able to ...,” Yuscavage cut off and smiled at Walker.

Walker, as well as Johnson, came out swinging, racking two kills apiece and downing Glenelg for good.

And with Glenelg went the last time Arundel’s upperclassmen would ever play on their court again.

“When we first came in, we were so scared to touch the court,” Johnson said. “Learning how to play with different people, learning how to bring in others, is the key to how close AVB is now.”