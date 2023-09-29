Arundel volleyball finds its way around stingy Crofton blockers for 3-0 sweep

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Arundel players wear a tee shirt in support of mental health awareness before a high school volleyball game against Crofton, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Gambrills. (Terrance Williams for the Capital) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Arundel volleyball is indomitable, even when it’s vulnerable.

There was a point in Thursday’s match where the Wildcats fell out of sync and with its defense broke down like a weather-worn fence. Compared to Crofton, which could stake a claim for the best blocking in the county, the Wildcats were rattled, scrambling to reunite its forces on the floor.

But that was a blip in the end. Because even Crofton found out that Arundel remains the standard, sandwiching error between dominant hits and a brutal middle. The unbeaten hosts survived the first set but truly claimed the latter two for a sweep (25-20, 25-18, 25-19).

“I think we tried to focus on just settling down, instead of frantically reaching for things,” Wildcats coach Ashley Yuscavage said. “Slowing things out.”

Crofton had craft and a strong defensive tenacity. But on Thursday, especially in the first set, its firepower was a candle against Arundel — the sun. Deviana Walker, Payton Swinton (10 kills) and Taylor Johnson traded places for doling out punishment and the Wildcats (7-0) leapt to a crushing 21-8 lead.

The tide turned quickly.

A two-touch call disputed by Arundel heavily spurred Crofton’s comeback. At Arundel’s 21st point, the Cardinals took their point and scorched earth. Jaelyn Stewart’s kill and ace highlighted a string of Arundel errors and skillful Cardinals blocking to stack another six-straight points and 10 of 13 to their total.

Only at 24-20 did Yuscavage signal for a timeout.

Crofton emphasized honing its blocks ever since it was victimized 35 times last week against Severna Park.

“And our middles normally play pretty well — but they didn’t play as well because their middles are also pretty good,” coach Greg LeGrand added.

The volley carried through another agonizing stretch before Walker set up her opening and launched the winning kill. A beat after it struck Crofton’s court, Brooke Waters slammed the ground in joy — and relief for the 25-20 win.

Arundel's Daisy Pentorn sets the ball as Crofton's Taylor Gifford gets in position during Thursday's match. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

But after squeaking by, Arundel still seemed out of alignment. Outside of its displays of power, Wildcats fell short of rebounding balls at the net over and over again, while the Cardinals blocking team formed a unified wall. It’s where the Cardinals accrued the points it needed to slip past the Wildcats for a 6-5 lead, and how it kept pace when Arundel killers — Walker, Waters, Swinton — dropped bombs.

Part of that glitch comes from the experience divide on the team. Half, Yuscavage said, is older while the other half skews young. It looks and feels a bit different, per the coach, and they’re still sharpening the image.

“Too many unforced errors,” senior Kiara Harmon (11 kills) said. “We’re still trying to establish a connection, even if overall, the team is really a family.”

Yuscavage rotated in a new figure: Kadey Zee, a freshman who never played a varsity match before, whose jersey fell below her knees and wore a purple ribbon in her hair. In one moment, she was a factor by stubbing the Cardinals’ chance to rally.

The freshman flashed a devious kill to the Crofton floor the Cardinals stood and watched, and elicited a thunderous cheer from her former JV teammates and the crowd.

Harmon couldn’t be happier to see her beloved team rest in future powerhouses like that.

“It was so exciting for me. I just wanted to stay calm, like not mess it up,” Zee said. “It was so fun to play with them.”

Arundel's Deviana Walker send the ball back over the net against two Crofton defenders. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Stewart replied, but Harmon had her say. The middle rose like a balloon and lined two kills, , epitomizing the dramatic recovery by the Arundel front line. Her ace secured the 24th point; a team block took the 25th, and the set, 25-18.

Good things happen, Yuscavage said, when they get Harmon the ball.

“I was trying to focus on being aggressive, make sure we’re still putting up good defense with offensive force,” Harmon said. “It was hard to get around their block, but it was good when we started to live in the middle, pull the block to the outside. And I was definitely trying to encourage my teammates so we could get some good passes.”

Before the third, LeGrand kept his Cardinals in a timeout long enough Arundel already hit the floor. Stopping the Wildcats’ run became the imperative.

And, as it turned out, improbable.

Arundel pelted attacking points but the Cardinals clutched their heels with its relentless defense and Stewart’s arm.

“She’s playing phenomenal,” LeGrand said. “We have so much confidence in our back row, and the fact that she’s able to literally jump over people ... we’re running a faster offense than we ever have before.”

However, between junior Daisy Pentorn, Harmon and so on, the Cardinals just could not stop Arundel’s attacks in tandem and never came close enough to overtaking, or even tying, Arundel again.

“I think we need to learn to trust each other a little more, communicate more,” Zee said. “Even more than we already do.”

Crofton is continuing to take steps, especially after graduating three All-County regulars.

“By the end of last year, we were pretty tough to beat,” LeGrand said. “At the end of this year, we’re gonna be pretty tough to beat, too. We’ll clean a lot of the stuff up. We played well.”