Without field hockey, Arundel High coach Carrie Vosburg turned her attention to her other sport: doggie dockdiving

Normally, Carrie Vosburg turns her full attention to coaching Arundel field hockey just before autumn leaves make their annual descent to the ground.
When the pandemic wiped out the 2020 fall season, Vosburg had the chance to keep working with her other six athletes.
Many weekends and evenings, she and her husband Justin Daniel stand atop a wooden deck path elevated above a pool. They lead their athletes to the back, raise their stick, and throw. The athletes bound towards the end of the deck, launch, and splash down — usually, stick firmly captured in their jaws.
These six athletes, of course, are Malinois — dogs.
After Daniel, federal law enforcement canine handler, lost his first partner to prostate cancer, he and Vosburg decided to adopt another dog after one year. They rescued a Belgian Malinois named Dax.
About four years ago, in 2017, Daniel remembers sitting on his couch flipping through the sports channels one day when he landed on an unusual sport being televised on an ESPN channel – dockdiving. Handlers fling a dog toy off the end of a deck, the dog leaps as far or high as they can to retrieve it.
Malinois are working breeds, the modern police dog. They’re rambunctious, athletic. After some Googling, Daniel discovered there was a dockdiving club nearby – Hog Dog Productions, just around the corner from Arundel High.
“We felt like we had to do something with this energy, we had to give [Dax] a job,” Vosburg said. “So, he’s the first one to happen.”
After Jax came Scout, then Prince, Colt, Arie and Duke. Together, the dogs, all rescues, have a team name: Malinois Mania. They brandish their name on their collars, like team uniforms.
For one dog, Duke, especially, rescue and dockdiving is one of the best possible paths his life could’ve taken. Before Vosburg and Daniel, the brown dog had been a stray with an assumed history of abuse, considering how much he aggressively hated men.
Working with trainers has helped Duke learn how to be around men, but so has competing. Daniel worked with him closely, and though he’ll never be “100%” comfortable around men, he’s calm around the crowds of men at the dockdiving competitions.
“I think he’s learned to be able to trust people,” Vosburg said. " ‘They’re not going to put me in a situation where I wouldn’t be successful, where I’d be harmed.’”
Dockdiving isn’t their only sport; like the well-rounded Arundel athlete, the dogs have a varied athletic palette. They do dueling, a kind of a “doggy drag racing,” Vosburg said, where the dogs try to outswim one another to reach their bumper (competition stick) first. The dogs also barn-hunt, searching down rats hidden in straw tunnels, as well as a “fast CAT,” or 100-yard dash.
But like the well-recruited human athlete, dockdiving is the dogs’ main sport. You can tell by how much they love it. When Vosburg leads one of the dogs out of their crate, they pull on the leash, unleash a torrent of excited barks in the direction of the pool. The moment the dogs step on the deck, they rush to the end so they can dip their paws in the water.
Competing with the dogs is soul-quenching for Vosburg and Daniel, too. They don’t have human kids, and they’re former athletes.
“It’s cool we both can compete. I mean, don’t get me wrong, we definitely butt heads because we’re both super competitive people,” Daniel said, “but it’s fun that it’s a sport we can both do.”
As a coach, Vosburg doesn’t have the field hockey stick in hand during the games. But as a handler, much of the dog competitions falls on her as much as her pups. The “extreme vertical” dockdiving competition, where the dog aims to leap as high as possible to reach their stick, relies on where the handler places their dog and reading their movements to make them successful.
It’s fun to give the dogs a job to do, the coach said, and to get to be with friends within the community. And, truthfully, it’s easier than coaching.
“At the end of the day, the dog doesn’t know whether they did well or not,” Vosburg said. “They’re just happy no matter what they did.”
Vosburg and Daniel journeyed around the eastern seaboard all July competing their dogs in the hopes of qualifying for the DockDogs World Championships in October. The dogs have been multiple times before, but Vosburg’s only been once. After all, the competition’s normally smack in the middle of field hockey – but there was no normal last year.
So, last year Vosburg went.
“It’s a lot of fun and super competitive, obviously it’s the best dogs in the sport doing it, but it was really nice for her to be able to go,” Daniel said. “She’s seen pictures and videos of me doing it in the past, so it was nice to have her go and support her.”
Like many who found their normalcy stripped from them in COVID times, the coach is coming out of it with changed perspective.
Some people might not agree with it, Vosburg said, but she’s going to the World Championships this year with Colt and Prince. She has the upmost faith in her assistant coaches to handle things while she’s gone.
“I think we all learned that from COVID. I feel like that’s why a lot of coaches have stepped away from coaching,” she said. “If a kid came to me and said they have something very important, we’d try to make things work as best as we can.
“If there’s one thing we’ve learned in the last year-and-1/2, we need to reprioritize how we look at things.”