‘The greatest moment of my life:’ Arundel softball upsets undefeated Chesapeake, 3-0

Arundel’s Sloan Johnson, right, gets props from Bria Sewell after coming home on an Aidan Koch RBI single in the fourth inning. The Arundel Wildcats defeated the visiting Chesapeake Cougars, 3-0, in girl’s high school softball, April 29, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Arundel softball belted out the lyrics of their sacred song, Four Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” at the start of the inning that would finally break the scorelessness that lasted into the fourth inning.

With two runs then, an insurance run in the sixth, stalwart defense and an all-time pitching performance from senior ace Kat Wisor, Arundel became the first team this year to defeat the Chesapeake Cougars, 3-0.

The Wildcats enveloped Wisor the moment she dealt her final strike. The senior limited a lethal Chesapeake offense to four hits.

“It’s outstanding. I couldn’t be prouder of this whole group,” Wisor said. “… Seeing everyone’s faces and suddenly everyone around me was the greatest moment of my life.”

Arundel’s Bria Sewell gets a base hit in the third inning Friday against Chesapeake. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

After beginning the season 10-0 for the first time in program history, the Wildcats stumbled. The hitters fell silent as Arundel (12-2) dropped two-straight games to South River and Crofton. Against Northeast on Wednesday, Wisor said she and her teammates picked one another up as bats made contact again.

“They stayed strong. They fought back through it and stayed positive,” Arundel coach Lisa Mills said. “A couple games ago, they embraced the positivity mantra and I think that’s really helped them.”

Mills wasn’t surprised to see Wisor, who also dealt six strikeouts and only one early walk, pitch this well. Even in the two losses, the Arundel coach felt they were her best outings.

“She’s been getting better every time she comes out,” Mills said. “Today, we put the runs up.”

Arundel’s Sloan Johnson, right, gets congratulated by Bria Sewell after coming home on an Aidan Koch RBI single in the fourth inning of Friday's game against Chesapeake. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Stranded runners littered Arundel’s field early. Three times Wildcats jogged back to their dugout from the second and third bases; Chesapeake once.

With two outs in the fourth, nine-hitter Aidan Koch clapped a shot to right field that met Alyssa Simms’ glove. It should’ve been the third out, but the ball dropped and a runner came home. Sophomore outfielder Bria Sewell stepped up next and belted another home.

Wisor returned to the mound with a reinvigorated confidence. She and her defense had limited the Cougars to a single hit through the fourth inning, utilizing an incredibly diverse array of pitches that made it difficult for Chesapeake to adjust as it cycled through the lineup.

“Chesapeake’s a truly good hitting team — a good team all the way around — so I knew the game wasn’t over until it was really over,” Wisor said.

But always, her defense was there to back her up. When Cougars senior Sophia Bianco popped up at home, freshman catcher Madison Hamolia spun around and slammed into the wire fence to make the catch. When Cougars junior Sam Larkin pelted a shot at first base with two Chesapeake runners on, Sierra Williams lurched down the line to snag the catch and end the inning.

That, too, wasn’t out of the ordinary for Arundel.

“I’ve felt good about our defense all year. I’ve never had any nervousness with it this entire season,” Mills said. “It’s just whether we hit and whether we’re hitting our spots.”

Chesapeake could’ve scored a run or more in the top of the seventh. It could’ve even rallied, as it had to beat South River one week ago. Pinch-hitter Alana Watts took a pitch to the shoulder and advanced as far as second with two outs.

Wisor reassured herself mentally over and over: “You got this, just gotta play this pitch.”

Kaitlyn Young took the plate, eyeing Wisor. She battled, fouling away four of Wisor’s shots before Wisor struck her out.

“Everything wasn’t bad. We just had bad plays and couldn’t shake it,” Chesapeake coach Brittany Owen said. “Everybody has a bad day. It just so happens today was our bad day.”