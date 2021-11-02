Arundel volleyball prevails in five sets over rival Broadneck in county championship

It would seem humanly impossible that Arundel volleyball could be happier than when they jumped feet off the ground while celebrating what they’d just done. But there’s more happiness to hunt for.
Down in the fifth set, the Wildcats stayed mentally strong and defensively ready to edge rival Broadneck in the Anne Arundel County championship, a classic meeting between these two programs that seem incapable of playing less than five sets against one another.
“This helped us reach our goal,” senior Zaria Ragler said, “but we know this is not the end.”
With the 3-2 (23-25, 25-20, 25-10, 23-25, 15-12) win in hand, the Wildcats are already moving forward. Sure, the county championship plaques and medals will look good on the wall they’re destined for.
But this isn’t the title Arundel craves the most.
“We talked about how this is a title, which is fun to have, but this really is a checkpoint for us as to where we’re going,” coach Ashley Yuscavage said. “We learned good things as well as things we need to work on. As long as we keep working on that, we’re in a great place.”
Arundel carries a 2-1 series lead over the Bruins heading into the postseason, where they hope — and dread — meeting one another yet again as they did two years ago in the state final. A state final Arundel won (in five sets).
Arundel got a little boost in that state final win from revenge, paying Broadneck back for besting them in the 2019 county championships.
Ragler was a sophomore then. Now, the senior with 17 kills on the night, won’t entertain the possibility the Bruins could avenge this loss on her.
“Oh definitely not,” Ragler said. “We are ready for them.”
Arundel dropped its previous meeting with Broadneck in five. This time, it improved the blocking that was its previous pitfall.
Kills helped, too. Senior blocker Kaiya Walker served as the heat check. Nearly every time she stepped on the court, especially early on, she landed a kill (11, actually). She viewed herself as the energy booster, something Arundel needed to outlast Broadneck in the fifth set.
“I always say the energy of the fans, the energy of our own teammates, not getting into our heads, cheering every time we get a big block, kill, and ace, and us supporting each other is what really pushes us forward,” Walker said.
Arundel also could not have won without its little libero, Emily Liu.
With practically every Bruins delivery, the junior stayed ready to collect the dig and keep her Wildcats alive. The funny thing is, Liu isn’t a libero. Or at least, she wasn’t until a month ago. The junior stepped up in place of an injury.
“We asked her if she could try, and she said yes,” Yuscavage said. “And now she works really hard out there.”
At first, Arundel wound up tor a knockout. Two straight aces headed the beginning of a top-heavy Wildcats start. They’d ultimately begin every set with the lead, having learned in the first meeting with Broadneck this season that giving the Bruins the first strike spells disaster.
Then, as these two tend to do, things got tight. Broadneck’s powerful killers sparked a rally that actually switched the lead in the Bruins’ favor, 9-8.
Arundel wouldn’t let their fiercest rival slip away. The two teams swapped points and ties, each side’s most lethal hitters — Ragler and Walker for Arundel, Natalie Luscomb and Hannah Waters for Broadneck — exchanging blows to try to desperately wrench momentum away from the other.
But only one side would succeed.
With Arundel two points away from victory, the Bruins called a timeout. From their huddle, they emerged with a rage, ultimately giving Luscomb the wheel to pelt two kills and deliver a 25-23 first-set win, 40 minutes into the match.
Postgame, Ragler gave Luscomb and her 26 kills her proper laurels.
“She’s really good at hitting the back corners, but I think, like I told my right-side hitter, to make sure to help me block her and have the outside pick up tips. Once we stop Natalie, I think we’re good,” she said.
Maybe to make up for that — or maybe to just establish dominance — the Bruins spun Arundel into a mess to open the second set, putting them down 6-2.
Yuscavage nipped that spiral quickly. She drew her Wildcats into her fold and sent them back to the floor a different team.
On the backs of Walker, Ragler and Ashley Barnes’ aces, the Wildcats poured down five straight to eliminate the Bruins’ advantage and cruise away. Ragler exploded with four consecutive kills.
Broadneck, though Luscomb especially tried with her four kills, recovered too late. The surge that brought the Bruins within five of overtaking Arundel wasn’t enough to stop the Wildcats from evening the match, 25-20.
Arundel rode that joy into the third, when it steamrolled the Bruins into becoming unrecognizable. Broadneck only broke double digits by the time the Wildcats were three points from victory. The Bruins ran haphazardly across their side, tricked by the Wildcats into misreading balls that, had they realized were in-bounds, might’ve changed the flow of the set. Instead, the Wildcats walked away with a 25-10 win and a 2-1 advantage.
Broadneck could not allow itself to crumble into nothing. Led by Luscomb’s fiery fist, the Bruins eked out a 25-23 win to survive despite going down by six to start the set.
Arundel missed three serves in that set. It couldn’t run its offense because it sprayed passes all over the place. Once it cleaned itself up, Arundel could weather a Broadneck lead in the fifth set. Truthfully, it believes now it can weather anything.
“This win,” Walker said, “will make us fight even harder. … We’re ready for states.”