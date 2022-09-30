Arundel volleyball bucks three-year tradition, sweeps rival Broadneck, 3-0

No Arundel-Broadneck volleyball match has gone less than five sets in the last three-plus years. But most of the Wildcats on the court Thursday didn’t play much of a role in those meetings, if any at all.

They didn’t care about history. They cared about winning.

Through three grueling sets riddled with ties, evaporating leads and heavy action at the net, the Wildcats prevailed to sweep their rivals, 27-25, 25-20, 25-16, in Gambrills.

“There was no point I felt comfortable. Every minute felt like it was going to be a struggle,” Arundel coach Ashley Yuscavage said. “Right now feels really, really good.”

Arundel (5-0) overcame the loss of two big hitters, including Audrey Owens, who’d been leading the Wildcats in offense.

They weren’t too nervous, junior Deviana Walker said. Missing players, biggest rivals — sure, they talked about it. They also talked about discipline. They talked about working hard.

And together, the Wildcats accomplished something no previous state championship team has. Not only is it the first time since the 2019 regular season that an Arundel-Broadneck clash wrapped up in four sets or less, but it marked the first time the match ended in a sweep since Arundel’s victory on Oct. 17, 2017.

“We’re different. We have a different team, new people,” said Walker, who led her crew with 11 kills and two aces. “I think we work well together.”

Attacks that beat every team they’d faced so far were instead met by digs and blocks. It didn’t matter that so many of these faces were new, or in much more significant roles. The sides greeted each other’s tricks with such familiarity that it made it hard to fool anyone. But Arundel still managed to sneak some trickery in. The Wildcats made 60 digs, many returned to the other side. Many of Arundel’s 10 aces slipped through fingers.

“Davi really stepped up. Both of our middles, Kennedy [McDowney] and Brooke [Waters], did a really great job,” Yuscavage said. “Bailey Swinton, our libero, was just phenomenal, talking the entire time.”

Broadneck coach Tracy Regalbuto wasn’t totally surprised. She did not see her Bruins put together the necessary elements to best the defending state champions this day, and it didn’t help that they hadn’t been able to practice in six days. They are always a second-half-of-the-season team, the coach said.

But the grit the Bruins showed did surpass their coach’s expectations. They made eight blocks, led by Casey Gish with four, Bella Rubino with three and Madeline Stewart with one.

“This is an early definition of what needs to get better,” Regalbuto said. “It’s about learning from this experience. I’m not disappointed with the night; I just feel like we have so much work.”

When Arundel first jumped to a serving run, it was as if Broadneck had backed up to a cliff’s edge. The Bruins responded to the Wildcats’ 3-1 lead with two points in a row, preventing Arundel from putting too much space between them early on.

There the Bruins remained on the edge, grappling with the Wildcats point for point, error for error, while Arundel worked to shake them off. Senior Madeline Stewart’s attack brought Broadneck within one, 11-10.

Arundel’s front line met the moment without mercy. The Wildcats rained fire on their rivals, leading them 18-12 in an effort led by Peyton Swinton (nine kills). It wasn’t until Arundel made its own mistake that Broadneck found an opening to punch back, shaving the lead to 19-18 and driving Arundel to a timeout.

When they returned, the Bruins had locked Arundel in a grip. Broadneck rallied to tie the set at 23 and overtake their rivals — for the first time since 1-0 — to lead 24-23. Arundel responded, trading point for point. Emily Liu batted a ball to Broadneck’s floor to make it 26-25. Then, as the Bruins returned a volley to Arundel’s side, Swinton dove to save it, sending the ball flying to the other court, where it smacked the ground.

The sound that erupted from the Wildcats’ side could’ve rivaled any state championship victory.

“We spent a lot of time this season talking about mental toughness,” Yuscavage said. “The mental game is every bit as big as the physical game.”

But even with a 27-25 first-set victory, the Bruins had not yet fallen from the cliff. The second set ran similarly, but with different details; Broadneck outplayed Arundel through the first 12 points, driving the Wildcats to timeout. Arundel fought back with a fury.

With Walker at the service line, Arundel tallied seven points in a row to take the lead. Broadneck responded and the teams traded six ties through the teens on the scoreboard.

Walker had enough. The outside hitter drilled five points against the Bruins to wrench control firmly back in Arundel’s favor. On her serve, Taylor Johnson finished things, slamming down a kill to give Arundel a 2-0 lead, 25-20. The Bruins’ grip on the edge slacked.

“I let my swings talk. I don’t really like to talk that much, just like being there for my teammates because I’m down,” Walker said. “We lift each other up. Getting a good kill can bring the energy up immediately.”

Four years’ tradition would dictate that Broadneck would go on to win the next two sets and push the match to five. But not on this night.

The energy subsided on Arundel’s side and they surrendered too many errors. It wasn’t the Bruins’ climb to a lead that sparked them. A controversial call angered them. Two infuriated them. Walker and Waters funneled that fury into kills.

“Calls are going to get made. But we have to find it in ourselves to work hard and push,” Walker said. “Because we can fight. We can fight hard.”