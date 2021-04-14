Arundel volleyball rallies past Broadneck, 3-2, in epic state championship rematch

By the time Arundel (4-0) reached its 10th point, Broadneck stood just seven points from capturing the first set. The Wildcats tangled up momentum as much as they could in the latter part of the set, as both sophomore Audrey Owens and senior Aaliyah Griffin (10 kills, five aces) pounded three kills to the court to cut the deficit to three, 20-17, and force Broadneck (3-2) to take its own timeout.