Arundel volleyball completes memorable comeback in five-set victory over rival Broadneck

Set No. 3 had the Bruins leading up until the 23-23 mark, as the Wildcats trailed by as many as nine points at 19-10, but the hosts went on a 13-4 run to knot the score. Broadneck scored the next point to be on the brink of defeating Arundel for the first time in 687 days, including losses in the state championship game in 2019 and also a 3-2 loss in the shortened season in April — another match in which Broadneck took a 2-0 lead before falling short.