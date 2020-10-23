Archbishop Spalding prepares for ‘unconventional’ fall high school sports season

Archbishop Spalding senior slotback Bryson Carter and senior inside linebacker Sean Berardino always felt in their gut that they would have a football season. It was a matter of when, not if.
For their coach, Kyle Schmitt, that same feeling only became realized when the whirlwind of postponements and limited practices of pods and small groups were over, when he could put all of his and his staff’s weeks of practice scripts and install meetings into motion.
“It’s really invigorating to get back to football decisions,” Schmitt said.
The upcoming season looked even more tangible on rainy Tuesday morning, as Spalding football players filed onto Whittles Field in the early morning dressed in helmets and pads for the first time.
“It felt real good,” Carter said. “All that agilities and running, it was cool, but once you put the pads on, that’s when it felt real.”
Within the next two weeks, most Spalding fall athletic teams will begin a shortened season competing against other Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland schools that decided to opt in. The pickings are a little leaner than in a normal year; after the MIAA and IAAM approved allowing member schools to decide individually to play or not, some schools, such as McDonogh — Spalding’s regular A Conference opponent — and nearby Severn School chose to sit out the season.
All of Spalding’s fall sports have schedules at the ready, except water polo, which will be moved to the spring, and boys' volleyball.
However normal the season will or won’t be isn’t the most important thing to the Spalding coaches and players. Spalding field hockey only just got the chance to reunite fully last week, as athletics moved out of separating practice by school “pods.”
“You would’ve thought it was Christmas,” coach Leslee Brady said. “They’re just happy to be out here doing this. If we get games in, that’s going to be a bonus, to be honest.”
Brady feels confident that field hockey will carry out a full season, so long as other teams comply as strictly to safety measures as Spalding does. Other than the school’s existing coronavirus protocols, such as temperature and symptoms checks, as well as mask-wearing when possible, Brady asked her players, multi-sport or not, to commit to field hockey.
“You’re not going to go out and do all sorts of crazy things, and you’re going to be conscious of what you’re doing outside of school. We only need six weeks,” Brady said. “They’ve all bought into that.”
Shelby Bumgarner took that plea to heart. Every time she steps onto Love Field with her teammates, the senior feels overwhelming gratitude that she has the chance to play four other teams.
“Unconventional or not, it’s still an opportunity for us to make the most out of it,” Bumgarner said. “I feel like this spring, this summer, we got so much taken away from us. This gives us an opportunity to know what we missed and to take even more advantage of it.”
Schmitt feels confident his players will be game-ready by Nov. 7, when the Cavaliers will face Mount Saint Joseph. The coach also wants to make sure he strikes a balance with his players, who he’s loaded up with after-school meetings and early morning practices.
Carter said he can handle the mental stress. He spent the offseason running hills, routes and working out to strengthen his mind as well as his body.
“It’s definitely a challenge, all the meetings after practice and stuff, and getting homework done,” Carter said. “That’s just the main difference right now. It’s all mental.”
Seeing friends at public schools completing flag football seasons and heading to school-sanctioned practices, Berardino is reminded that the chance to play football shouldn’t be taken for granted.
“The recruiting process for the Class of 2021 is pretty stressful right now,” said Berardino, who has two offers on the table, “especially with the transfer portal nowadays; If I’m a college, I can take a [Division II or Division III] transfer instead of a 2021 recruit. With all that being said, it’s about keeping your head up and play when you can. I’m just thankful I get to show some film to some schools.”
There will be other differences. Spalding, like county neighbor St. Mary’s, will not permit spectators, with the caveat that the rule could change week to week.
Schmitt stands by his administration’s decision, whatever it may be. But as a parent of a 9 year old himself, the football coach understands what it means for parents to be able to watch their children play.
“I want that for our parents, but obviously within the correct way to do it and keep everybody safe,” Schmitt said. “I think we can do it. I think there’s some plans to figure it out. But it takes time. There has to be consistency from all the sports, and there has to be consistency with our league opponents.”
Boys soccer coach Patrick Crawford realistically assumes coronavirus will seep its way somehow into the season. He’s purposefully extended his roster in the event players will have to sit. Schedule-wise, the coach is prepared to fly by the seat of his pants. Already, he’s shuffled one game around.
“It’s going to happen. How we handle it is to be seen,” Crawford said of the virus' potential impact on the season. “But certainly, in a six- or seven-week season, if you’re shut down for a couple weeks and you have to quarantine, that’s a huge impact, to not only our program, but other teams that we play against.”
With tryouts just finished earlier this week, the key to readying the girls soccer team, from coach Ashly Kennedy’s perspective, is focusing on strengthening a tight-knit culture that already has a foundation of love over the past four years.
“I want to make it fun. I want them to enjoy being out here … because it’s something probably that was lost a little bit during these circumstances,” Kennedy said.
As much as club soccer’s concurrent schedule with high school opens more possibilities to exposure, there’s a benefit to balancing club with high school. Captains Kelly Jones, Jessica Wallace and Courtney Corcoran noted they’re coming in more prepared than they would be without their time with club.
Guaranteed soccer with club teams doesn’t cancel out what getting the chance to play high school soccer means to them.
“You love to play soccer, but playing with all the people you go to school with, that aspect of it is a lot of fun,” Jones said.