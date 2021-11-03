Archbishop Spalding field hockey reaches IAAM A championship game with 2-0 win over McDonogh

Archbishop Spalding’s seniors gathered their field hockey teammates around at halftime and reminded them exactly who they were.
They were the team that had taken down almost every team in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference this fall, and a few outside of it, too. They were a team that plays together.
And about 40 minutes after that discussion, the Cavaliers also became the team to play in the championship game.
The second-seeded Cavaliers scored two goals against third-seeded McDonogh in the second half to punch a ticket to Saturday’s IAAM A Conference final, 2-0. The championship game will be held at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s High’s Pascal Field.
Spalding (15-1) seeks to reclaim the crown for the first time since 2015, and will face the winner of Bryn Mawr and Garrison Forrest. This will be the Cavaliers’ ninth finals appearance during coach Leslee Brady’s 23 years coaching the program.
“McDonogh gave us everything we could handle. They had a good game plan,” Brady said. “Very athletic and fast. But we just tried to match speed with speed and let our hockey skills speak for the rest.”
This team resembles that 2015 championship squad to Brady, but also of another one. Spalding last pulled off an impressive season like this in 2013, when it blazed unbeaten to a title. It even had a lucky pumpkin, as it does now, though this year’s, sunken and flecked with mold, is only holding out for the next few days.
“A lot of good team camaraderie,” Brady said, “and great senior leadership. This was the goal all along, to get to this game on Saturday. So far, we’ve met that goal. One more goal to go.”
Hockey skills are helpful, but are useless in the hands of a team that doesn’t want it enough or doesn’t work well together. This year’s team’s determination and chemistry, the coach said, has propelled the Cavaliers to this level of dominance.
“I love this team. The chemistry we all have together is amazing. We can joke around together, have fun,” said freshman Jillian Lawn, who had a big role anchoring the defense Wednesday. “But we know when to be serious.”
Defense won the afternoon as much as offense.
In the first quarter, Spalding hoarded play around McDonogh’s net, but not enough to spark a lead. The Cavaliers poked shots here and there that disappeared into Eagles keeper Katherine Busse like raindrops hitting the ground. Whatever spurts McDonogh’s offense managed were quickly clipped by the Cavaliers’ defense and driven back.
But then, come second half, the Eagles’ offense took flight. McDonogh pushed more, throwing shots on the Spalding defense only skill could stop. A high stick prevented McDonogh from taking a 1-0 lead, as the goal was called back. Cavaliers keeper Ruby DeFrees knelt on a shot on goal to stop it just before halftime.
“We had more corners. We were sort of dominating the game,” Brady said, “but we were letting McDonogh control the game.”
Part of what limited Spalding in the first half was mental. The Cavaliers focused more on the chance of a next game than this one.
To win, they had to ground themselves in the present.
“We knew we’re a really good team skill-wise,” Lawn said, “but we just came out of it flat. We thought of only the outcome, and how this could be our last game. If we play how we play, with our normal intensity, we can have fun with this game. Once we came together as a team, we just had fun.”
Out of halftime, however, Spalding came prepared to finish. On another corner, a crew of Cavaliers rushed the goal, pecking furiously at Busse’s feet until senior Bella Saviano poked it free. Unbridled screams burst from the Spalding sideline as Saviano’s goal landed minutes into the third quarter.
Once Spalding managed to get one goal, the second one followed much more easily.
On another corner opportunity, the Cavaliers flashed their passing skills: junior Olivia Borum lashed a long pass to senior Katie Fichtner, whose teammates were already upon her to celebrate the moment her shot touched the back of the net.
McDonogh, try as it might, could not respond. In the second half especially, one defender stood out: a freshman barreling towards Eagles forwards and block tackling control out of their hands.
Postgame, the coaches joked, “Jillian Lawn, where did all those block tackles come from?”
“We knew if we wanted the win and to keep having the 2-0 score, we needed to be more aggressive,” Lawn said. “We knew we had to step up to intercept those balls, not let them get to balls first.”