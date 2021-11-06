Archbishop Spalding field hockey upsets No. 1 Garrison Forest, 3-0, for IAAM A championship

Brady predicted this team would be like that of 2013 and 2015, the last time the Cavaliers (15-1, 9-1 in conference) brought home the hardware. They even painted a lucky pumpkin that sat on the bench like a mascot the whole fall, just like those past teams did. Punkin the pumpkin held on by a thread, rotted and molding. The team plans to toss him in the Severn River or sacrifice him to fire.