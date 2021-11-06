Archbishop Spalding field hockey upsets No. 1 Garrison Forest, 3-0, for IAAM A championship

Archbishop Spalding field hockey players felt the win standing in the parking lot, more than an hour before game time. They kept saying “it feels right. This is going to be our day.”
The No. 2 Cavaliers put action behind the vibes with a dominant upset victory over No. 1 Garrison Forest, 3-0, to claim their third Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference crown on Saturday at Pascal Field.
Spalding, which previously lost to the Grizzlies, flipped the script against a team unbeaten in conference play, hadn’t given up more than two goals in an IAAM A game and had scored 40 goals in the league.
“To hold Garrison Forest to zero goals, I can’t say more about the defense and the entire team,” Spalding coach Leslee Brady said. “They really did want it, and they went out and played the game they had to play to win.”
It’s not that the Grizzlies played poorly — against a lesser team, all of those clever shots Garrison Forest took might’ve delivered it the title. It wasn’t a matter of who wanted it more, Brady said: the Grizzlies wanted it just as much as the Cavaliers did. It was very simply Spalding’s day.
“Very satisfying. This was the goal from Day One: get to this game,” Brady said. “Once we were here, it’s like, we’re here. You might as well win the thing.”
Brady predicted this team would be like that of 2013 and 2015, the last time the Cavaliers (15-1, 9-1 in conference) brought home the hardware. They even painted a lucky pumpkin that sat on the bench like a mascot the whole fall, just like those past teams did. Punkin the pumpkin held on by a thread, rotted and molding. The team plans to toss him in the Severn River or sacrifice him to fire.
Superstitions aside, this has been a special season for Brady. The 23-year coach reached her 300th win earlier in the season, coached alongside former players that recently brought her titles. Senior Katie Fichtner expressed how important it was to show the coaching staff how much they meant to them.
“This whole season we’ve been working so hard,” said senior Bridget Donovan, who scored a goal. “We wanted to have an outcome.”
Winning on Saturday meant more to the Cavaliers than just giving the seniors glory before they depart. Before the game, the team watched a video from alumni, 2020 graduates that lost in the IAAM A championship to Garrison Forest two years ago and 2021 graduates that never had the chance to try again.
“Really coming into this game, it wasn’t just for us,” senior Becca Lawn said. “It was for the seniors of 2019 [season], the seniors of 2020 who didn’t get a legit season because of COVID. This was a long time coming.”
After the game’s conclusion, Lawn looked down at her medal in awe and said “it’s nice to have one of these.” Euphoric tears poured from the eyes of the seniors and from Ruby DeFrees, the goalkeeper who held the fort down with 10 saves, including one off her face mask. “Ruby, Ruby, Ruby” chants flowed from Spalding players as they made their victory lap.
“Ruby had the game of her career,” Brady said. And it was no small thing to do so. The junior rose at 6:30 a.m. to take four SAT sessions and a surprise fifth. She arrived at the game just a half-hour beforehand.
DeFrees participated in the 2019 championship as a freshman from the sideline. She didn’t know what to expect. But with the past two years she and her teammates experienced, she just wanted it.
“Knowing it was Garrison [again] and [Grizzlies leading scorer] Dani Mendez, it was a little intimidating. We had Becca back there holding it down,” DeFrees said, nudging her defender. “I put a lot of trust in my defense.”
To beat the Grizzlies (13-2, 9-1 in conference), Spalding had to arrest momentum first. Garrison Forest prodded at Spalding’s goal, but DeFrees and her defense kept the Grizzlies caged.
It’s key to score first in a game like this, Brady said, when you’re at this level. It could be the only one.
“There were a lot of games we’ve come out down a goal,” Fichtner said. “We didn’t want that to happen.”
Donovan was due. The senior captain swiped a goal past Garrison Forest’s usually impassable defense midway through the first quarter.
“Huge weight off our shoulders,” Donovan said. “We were so relieved. After scoring the second goal, we were a little more comfortable.”
Seven minutes into the second quarter, a freshman served her seniors well. Carys Donahue took an assist from a teammate and deposited the ball into the left corner of the net to give the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead.
The last time the Grizzlies surrendered two goals in a loss was to an Anne Arundel team — Severna Park’s season opener. The last time Garrison Forest gave up a goal at all, it blasted Good Counsel with 12 on Oct. 25.
So many times the Grizzlies’ shots whizzed harrowingly close to scoring, including several shots that a lesser goalie than DeFrees wouldn’t have stopped.
But the Cavaliers couldn’t rest. Even two goals didn’t feel secure enough.
When junior Ally Keith dove before the Grizzlies’ net and tapped the third goal in with just five minutes left in game, the Cavaliers could finally breathe. Those on the sideline began excitedly talking about how fast they’d run towards DeFrees.
“I can’t even put words to it,” Donovan said. “The energy was there. There was no other option but to win.”