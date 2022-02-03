Archbishop Spalding football made history on National Signing Day. That might be a sign of good things to come.

It takes a couple of players to draw attention.
As a freshman, Bryce Purnell remembers players like Jayden Umbarger, who then graduated from Archbishop Spalding and continued his career at Navy.
A few Cavaliers made their way to Navy back then. Sacred Heart’s Julius Chestnut declared for the NFL draft this past month. Over the course of Purnell’s career, Spalding’s commitments escalated. Jayon Venerable signed with the University of Maryland. Zakee Wheatley penned his future with Penn State.
On Wednesday, 16 football players stood on a bright Archbishop Spalding auditorium stage brandishing their new college signings. Sixteen is the most Spalding has produced in one National Signing Day, at least six more than previous groups, coach Kyle Schmitt said. Several, such as linebacker Kellan Wyatt and athlete Lavain Scruggs — three-star recruits in the 247 Sports composite rankings — are promised to Maryland. Others, like tackle Jim Fitzgerald, will head to schools such as Penn State.
Before they walked up to the stage, Schmitt reminded everyone of the players who came before.
“They set the stage for us. Now, hopefully, we set the standard for the next group of kids,” said Purnell, who signed with Virginia. “I hope they’re even better than us, to be honest.”
It’s a significant pool and absolutely still an outlier in Anne Arundel County. But if Spalding proved anything on Wednesday, it’s that the tides are shifting for football in the towns encircling Annapolis. The crescendo’s easy to spot: more and more players from South River to Severna Park to Spalding collect preferred walk-on spots with programs and scholarships from teams like Maryland and Florida.
And it all starts with the first handful of kids at each of these programs that encouraged colleges to come see their school. Spalding could very well be a precursor to what Anne Arundel programs could become.
“It’s the ‘flywheel effect,’” Schmitt said, referencing business researcher Jim Collins. “You start getting that thing going, you get the players going to colleges and more colleges are coming through your doors.”
Yes, 16 Spalding commits alongside a litany of others from Anne Arundel on Wednesday does sound important. But does that mean Anne Arundel County is about to unseat Dallas for football attention? No. That doesn’t mean there isn’t something new happening.
There are the optics to consider. Ten years ago, players didn’t announce every offer, visit and commitment on Twitter and Instagram. That wasn’t even an option, let alone the culture. Coaches, likewise, didn’t have the means to advertise when college coaches rolled through their door to survey their players.
Broadneck coach Rob Harris believes that overwhelming visual evidence plays a role in the appearance that Anne Arundel’s exploded onto the football scene. But that’s not to say it’s not happening.
Thirty-four college coaches walked through Broadneck High School’s doors this year, per Harris. Four Bruins signed on Wednesday, bringing Broadneck’s total to five from this year’s class.
“We’re getting that trickle down from the recognition that the D.C., Maryland, Virginia area have a lot of talented players,” Harris said. “And then in turn, we’re seeing it and noticing it more because of the ability of these kids to put in social media.”
So, what’s causing it?
There are the things high school football coaches across America do: advertise their kids, send out film, keep in contact with coaches. Schmitt holds meetings with each of his classes to guide them on how to interact with colleges, from keeping up grades to sending out film to, the most underrated thing. not over-exposing yourself.
Before Jordan Harris committed to play at Harvard, he and his family took plenty of visits.
“I think collectively as group, we did things the right way,” he said.
For some, camps grant the exposure players need. Such was the case for Severna Park senior Trey Smack, who spoke to The Capital last summer about showing out at Kohl’s Kicking Camps to draw attention from big schools like Florida, where he’d land.
From Schmitt’s perspective, camps and combines are overrated for everyone except kickers and quarterbacks. A decade ago, Spalding used to push those sorts of things, until more and more recruiters strolled through his door. The coach estimates between 85 and 100 colleges came knocking this year.
From his vantage, the reason’s much simpler: success on the field.
It’s also no wonder Spalding churned out so many major commits this year. The Cavaliers went 10-1. They beat Washington power Gonzaga.
But of course, many of the figures who propelled Spalding to those triumphs already had their colleges secured.
Three years ago, Spalding played Good Counsel to a tie. That perked the ears of Spalding’s competitors, as well as recruiters. Then it beat McDonogh and Mount Saint Joseph.
“I think we stepped into a little realm. I think you have to gain some statewide respect first,” Schmitt said.
Over in Pasadena, Chesapeake had a similarly prosperous season to Spalding, putting up the best record in program history at 10-3 and the second region title. Senior running back Victor Listorti committed to Navy in December whereas junior athlete Rushaun Tongue is juggling interest from Boston College, Virginia and Virginia Tech, among others.
It’s possible the Cougars are at the stage Spalding was in years ago, when Evan Fochtman, Zach Abey and crew signed their National Letters of Intent. When there’s a player or two with a successful season, Chesapeake coach Rob Elliott said, coaches remember to call.
“I think it opens people to think, ‘There’s talent in Anne Arundel County,’” Elliott said. “I think there’s always been talent in the county, but when a player gets a big offer, it really opens people’s eyes.”
Coaches in Maryland talk, and there seems to be a consensus.
“I’ve had a number of coaches say we need to do a better job of getting to the DMV and recruiting the area,” Elliott said. “I think it’s the improvement of football and it’s bringing coaches to the area, and Anne Arundel benefits from that.”
National Signing Day 2022
Please note this list includes some who officially signed in December and were honored/included in their school’s ceremony on Wednesday.
Archbishop Spalding
Lavain Scruggs, University of Maryland
Kellan Wyatt, University of Maryland
Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech
Jalen Robertson, St. Francis University
Brian Baucia, Lafayette College
Matthew Benny, Shepherd University
Jourdin Brown, Gettysburg College
Teagan Brown, Edinboro University
Cory Butts, Slippery Rock University
Jim Fitzgerald, Penn State University
Jordan Harris, Harvard University
Bryce Purnell, University of Virginia
Jason Robertson, Shepherd University
Aeneas Smith, University of Maryland
Ian Ver Steeg, Wake Forest
Patrick Wagner, St. Thomas University
Broadneck
Dominik Downs, Seton Hill University
Josh Ehrlich, Marist College
Jayden Joyce, Davidson University
Ayden Wheless, Naval Academy
Davion White, Bowie State University
South River
Colby Strange, Shepherd University
St. Mary’s
Brady Russell, Millersville University
Rocco Abdinoor, Gettysburg College