Archbishop Spalding football made history on National Signing Day. That might be a sign of good things to come.

On Wednesday, 16 football players stood on a bright Archbishop Spalding auditorium stage brandishing their new college signings. Sixteen is the most Spalding has produced in one National Signing Day, at least six more than previous groups, coach Kyle Schmitt said. Several, such as linebacker Kellan Wyatt and athlete Lavain Scruggs — three-star recruits in the 247 Sports composite rankings — are promised to Maryland. Others, like tackle Jim Fitzgerald, will head to schools such as Penn State.