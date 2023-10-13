Archbishop Spalding field hockey ends Broadneck’s 30-game winning streak, 3-2, on late penalty stroke

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Spalding players rush goalie Gabby Prentice, facing camera, after Spalding's 3-2 win over Broadneck during field hockey at Broadneck High School on Oct. 12, 2023. (John Gillis/For the Capital Gazette)

Archbishop Spalding was given the chance to end a nearly two-year win streak, serve revenge and preserve its own unbeaten record in one shot.

The vessel for victory, Stella Bumgarner, took her position for a penalty stroke against Broadneck goalkeeper Mia Moody. One year ago, Moody and her squad stomped on a younger Cavaliers squad still reaching for unity.

The chance to break a fourth-quarter tie could’ve overwhelmed Bumgarner. Except, she said, one of her teammates reassured her just beforehand: “There’s still three minutes.” They had her back if she made it or not.

That’s what her coaches impressed into the team beforehand — have each other’s back. And Bumgarner had theirs.

With her go-ahead penalty stroke, Spalding rallied past the Bruins, posting a 3-2 win on Broadneck’s own turf. The victory leaves the Cavaliers (10-0) as the last undefeated team in Anne Arundel County, as well as stopping the Bruins’ win streak at 30 games.

“I think once they scored, we knew we had to get it done and push it to the absolute limit,” Bumgarner said. “When we did that, [scoring] was the last thing on our list we had to do — because we’d played such a hard and good game together.”

Rain postponed this meeting back in September. Had they not rescheduled — a hard task at the end of both the private and public seasons — both teams might’ve hit their playoffs still unbeaten.

But afterward, Broadneck coach Shannon Hanratty said to Spalding coach Leslee Brady: “We needed that.” They’d gotten away with winning after bad starts before, but this time, a poor first quarter might’ve cost them another unbeaten season.

“Undefeated records loom over anyone’s heads, but I think it speaks to our competitiveness that we still want to schedule these great teams,” Hanratty said after her team slipped to 10-1. “We want to be tested. We need to have these. Both Leslie and I were very adamant to find a way to put this back on our schedules because we can appreciate what we can do for each other, moving into playoffs.

Bumgarner identified a lack of cohesion and chemistry for a 4-1 loss to Broadneck in 2022. Back then, the Bruins designated that win as a calcifying factor toward their Class 4A state title.

Spalding didn’t suffer that same lack Thursday.

Spalding's Stella Bumgarner, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the go-ahead goal on a penalty stroke against Broadneck on Thursday. (John Gillis/For the Capital Gazette)

A drum-filled cinematic arrangement from the band over the hill only added to the conquering flair Spalding brought to the first quarter.

The Cavaliers occupied most of the frame prowling the Bruins’ circle, garnering four corners (of a final 13) and a few other near-target shots on goal in the onslaught. It was a credit to the sharpest public school defense in Maryland that only one Spalding goal hit.

Freshman Paige Sanborn dug a ricochet off teammate Marisol Torreyson and slung it past Moody for a 1-0 lead.

Spalding continued stacking corners with little to show as defender Claire Imber and Moody (with one hand) extinguished the Cavaliers’ spiciest shots.

But Broadneck’s offense, which earned its first corner in the second quarter and generally balanced the lopsided field, struggled to get one in goal.

At the first quarter’s end, Hanratty asked her team if they felt they were doing well. They told her they could be better.

Broadneck's Katelyn Kearns, right, moves the ball against Spalding's Madeline Lancione. (John Gillis/For the Capital Gazette)

Enter junior Faith Everett at just the right moment. With the keeper stepping out to stop a shot from Broadneck’s Raleigh Kerst, Everett deposited the rebound to tie it at 1.

“Up to that point, we controlled the game,” Brady said. “And I think that’s what gave them the confidence.”

The defenses kept shots to a minimum in the third quarter. Even the corners went scarce — Spalding taking one and Broadneck taking a pair. Few as they were, though, the Bruins looked to make them count.

Junior Katelyn Kearns got a piece of it, dishing to Everett, who finished for a 2-1 lead.

“There was nothing major special that we had to do to fix things,” Hanratty said. “It was a matter of making personal changes and getting back on our front foot.”

Fury shot through Spalding’s offense in every move it made from the last of the third quarter through the top of the fourth. There was a relentless quality to the Cavaliers’ play until Avery Ruckman eventually tied it at 2.

Though the Bruins chased another chance to score to the end, Hanratty reckons the adjustments came too late. Spalding came hungrier than they did, a reversal from last year’s matchup.

“Our job is to learn from it and move forward,” Hanratty said. “We were tested really well. And Spalding played phenomenally.”