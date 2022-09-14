Severna Park girls lacrosse names former JV coach Annie Houghton new varsity head coach

For the first time in close to a decade, Severna Park girls lacrosse will have a new coach leading the program. Annie Houghton, the program’s former junior varsity coach, will step into the role, Severna Park athletics recently announced. Houghton replaces Kaitlyn Hines, who led the Falcons for seven seasons before learning her contract would not be renewed in June.

After serving as the JV assistant for two years, Houghton became the Falcons’ junior varsity head coach in 2017, where her teams compiled a 56-1-1 record. The Falcons won the inaugural county JV lacrosse championship this past spring.

“I’m honored and really excited to continue my journey at Severna Park. It’s a really special opportunity and to represent such a high-achieving school and an incredible lacrosse program,” Houghton said. “I think what I’m looking forward to is working with our staff we have, our student-athletes, the teachers, administrators along with parents to continue to build upon that tradition of the Severna Park lacrosse program.”

Houghton’s hiring is somewhat of a departure from the last three decades of Severna Park girls lacrosse coaching. Hines was a Severna Park alum as was Carin Peterson before her; Peterson led the Falcons for 25 years.

Severna Park’s new coach, on the other hand, is a Linthicum native and started four years for North County. Her efforts there as an All-County defender helped engineer the Knights’ state semifinal run in her junior year.

Houghton began coaching at Dundalk in 2004, a team coming off a 3-11 season. The new Owls coach reversed the program’s fortune in one spring, finishing 11-3 overall. Houghton spent four seasons with Dundalk, in that time garnering a 37-19 mark as head coach.

She took a break from coaching to start a family while earning a second master’s degree before joining the Severna Park staff.

With a high-level history including 14 state titles, nthe Falcons present a different challenge to Houghton in her first year coaching varsity than Dundalk did close to 20 years ago.

Severna Park takes the field. The Severna Park Falcons remarkable season continues as they defeat visiting the Chesapeake Cougars in girl’s high school lacrosse, May 4, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

That does not mean Houghton plans to slide in and lounge while her talented athletes do what they do.

“My philosophy with that is building and nurturing relationships with players, involving our assistant coaches in as much as possible with planning and practices and game strategies,” Houghton said.

Part of that intricate work starts in practice. One of Houghton’s focuses in that space is dividing players into small groups and refining positional work as much as possible.

“Our players come with a lot of skill, but we still have to build upon that skill better,” she said. “Working on those small techniques which will translate into great gameplay.”

Houghton watched as the Falcons fell a goal short in the Class 3A state final, losing 11-10 to Marriotts Ridge this past May. She knows that narrow defeat will harbor at the forefront of many of her returning players’ motivations next spring — and there are many.

While the Falcons graduated 10 seniors (including seven starters), Severna Park’s returning arsenal is deep. Houghton plans to involve as many players as possible in early games to build their confidence when given serious minutes. She hopes that bitter lesson will serve more than just a drive for vengeance in the upcoming season.

“One of the things I always think about is the more difficult the game, the more we learn from that,” Houghton said. “If it’s a difficult victory, the greater happiness we have from that, but if it’s a difficult loss? Look at what we did, what we need to work on and move forward. It’s just moving forward.”

Houghton believes her role as a coach extends beyond just bettering skill and stacking wins. She wants her players to be able to honestly say that their experience was worthwhile, that there were lifelong friendships built and lasting memories made, and that they’re “proud to be a Severna Park alum.” She said she wants her coaches to be models of the character that’ll mold her players to be better people when they walk across a stage in a graduation gown.

And there’s no reason all of that can’t translate to better action on the field.

“I think it’s a mix of everything. Winning states is a huge part. Every program sets out to win; that’s a huge part of the goal,” Houghton said. “But I think part of it for me is the engagement and relationships and connectedness I have with players. I believe that a great coach gets the best out of their athletes and has them believe in themselves. Being a part of the program, I feel I’ve definitely done that with our JV team for the past eight years.”