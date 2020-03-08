Severna Park’s Ty Broadway wins title at MPSSAA wrestling state tournament

Severna Park junior Ty Broadway sounded like a broken record, a malfunctioning machine, Saturday night at the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association wrestling championships at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.
After winning his second Anne Arundel County tournament title two weeks ago, he stressed that his only goal is to prove he’s the best 220-pounder in the state. Winning the 3A/4A East regional title with a dominating performance brought out a similar reaction, saying “when I get to states, I want to feel like nobody can beat me.”
The man on a mission was far from malfunctioning on the mat this weekend, and his goal of being the best came true as he won the 3A/4A state title with a 13-6 victory over Manchester Valley junior Grant Warner, capping the season with a perfect 43-0 record.
He was Anne Arundel County’s only state champion. Arundel senior Trevor Gagnon (152 pounds) and junior Caleb Chaves (132), and Annapolis junior Frank Antonelli (120) fell in the finals of the 3A/4A state tournament, and Southern senior Kaleb Neal (160) lost in the championship bout in the 1A/2A side.
Meade sophomore Sarah Ullery (117) lost in the finals of the inaugural girls’ state tournament.
Broadway, who beat Warner 19-7 in the East regional final last weekend, won the rematch using the same high-power non-stop motor.
“It’s just love right now. My family came here; my coaches, they believed in me,” an emotional Broadway said. “I just feel love right now. It’s just a special moment right there. My coaches know I can push it harder with my conditioning and today I proved them that I worked the hardest right now in the 220-pound weight class.”
Broadway scored a first-period takedown and led 2-1 after one. He turned up the pressure from there and got two more takedowns and an escape to build a 7-2 advantage heading into the third. An empathic double-leg finish in the third essentially put the title in his back pocket.
In another East regional rematch, Gagnon (39-4) lost to Marriotts Ridge undefeated senior Ethan Bohan, 7-2, in the finals. Gagnon reached the finals with a technical fall, a 7-0 decision over Huntingtown regional champion Robert Ireland and a 13-4 major over Churchill’s Jaden Selby.
He was overmatched by Bohan in the championship match for the second straight week.
Chaves (26-4), who avenged his only loss at last year’s state tournament by beating Northwest’s Siavash Sarvestani in the quarterfinals, lost a heartbreaker in his finals bout. He was locked in a 3-3 tie with North Hagerstown sophomore Thomas Monn, who defeated South River senior Isaac Barber in the semifinals, but and Chaves neared a potential winning single-leg takedown in overtime.
Monn, however, was able to get the upper hand and secure the two points and the 5-3 victory.
Antonelli (19-4) lost to C. Milton Wright junior Staki Gourgoulianis, an opponent Antonelli is familiar with when the two grapplers competed for Mount Saint Joseph and John Carroll, respectively.
Antonelli, who reached the finals with a technical fall and two second-period pins, got the first takedown but was quickly reversed and put to his back. Antonelli trailed 4-3 entering the third period when Gourgoulianis got another reversal and caught Antonelli on his back. It didn’t take long for him to secure the fall in 4 minutes, 32 seconds.
Neal, meanwhile, wrestled the tournament of his life. He stunned the crowd Friday night when he overcame a 5-0 deficit by scoring 11 straight points against Poolesville regional champion Colin Savage in the quarterfinals, and he carried the momentum into the Saturday morning semifinals and beat Overlea region champ Jairus Cannon, 3-0. He was overmatched in the finals though, losing to Stephen Decatur junior James Parana via a 12-4 major decision.
Ullery lost to Smithsburg’s Jen Hood, 8-1, in her championship bout. She reached the finals with a major decision and a pair of falls.
Other place-winners
Northeast junior Colin Cook (106) finished the year with a 34-8 record and in fourth place. He won his consolation semifinal match, 8-6, in overtime against Northern-Calvert’s Dylan Montgomery before falling to Blair’s Brian McCaw.
South River sophomore Nolan Lunsford (113) lost his first match of the tournament but rallied with three straight wins — a 14-0 major decision, a 4-3 victory over Old Mill’s Elijah Mills and a 4-2 win against Broadneck’s Will Donohoe — to reach the consolation semifinals. He went on to win his fifth-place match by fall in overtime against Leonardtown’s Matthew Oh and finished the season with a 41-6 record.
Old Mill senior Malik Wright (126) also lost his first bout but came back to place. He had a technical fall and a pair of close decisions in the consolation bracket en route to finishing sixth with a record of 31-13.
Barber (132) suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the semifinals to Monn and then lost a second time to Sarvestani by fall. He completed his final high school match in style, however, as the school’s all-time wins leader scored a 14-3 major decision over Springbrook’s Grayson Wendel. Barber finished the season 41-6.
Old Mill junior Caron Tull (138) lost both his matches to the same opponent — Springbrook’s Armon Nettey — and by the same 3-1 score in the quarterfinals and consolation final. Tull’s four victories all came via close decisions, one of which avenged his region finals defeat to River Hill’s Mike Crisitello, as he finished in fourth place with a season record of 36-7.
Patriots junior Jackson Cohenour (145) defeated Annapolis senior Craig Erwin in the fifth-place match with a 14-6 major decision. All four of Cohenour’s (29-10) wins came via bonus points.
Erwin (33-14) was the second alternate in the East region after placing sixth last weekend and won three straight matches by a combined six points after losing his first-round match.
Chesapeake junior Victor Listorti (160) lost in the semifinal round but beat Oxon Hill’s Kimon O’Sullivan, 7-2, in the consolation semi to reach the third-place match. Listorti (49-4) lost that one 10-8 to South Hagerstown’s Nick Kelbaugh, an opponent Listorti beat 14-5 in the quarterfinal round, to finish fourth.
South River sophomore Lonnel Owens-Pabon (170), another semifinalist, had a strong finish after a loss. He won a 7-1 decision and then beat Man Valley’s Adam Mattson, 5-2, to finish the tournament in third place. He finishes the season with a mark of 39-7.
In the girls tournament, Severna Park freshman Shannon Briggs took third at 152 pounds, Glen Burnie freshman Jasmine Geris took fourth at 180 pounds, Southern senior Ashley Knapp placed fifth at 127 pounds, and Northeast senior Sarah Underwood finished fifth at 100 pounds.