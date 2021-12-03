Anne Arundel 2021-22 wrestling preview: Loaded programs ready to make up for lost time

Wrestling didn’t seem to get the memo about missing a season — at least, not in Anne Arundel County.
Old Mill drew one of the largest turnouts longtime coach Jim Grim has ever seen with close to 90 hopefuls at tryouts this November.
“Guys are bouncing off the walls,” Grim said. “I just think there is an excitement about being back in the room.”
The Patriots aren’t alone, as multiple programs come back to varsity action with experienced rosters. Chesapeake is deep; Archbishop Spalding coach Mike Laidley brings a senior-heavy team that trained through the 2020-21 winter season. Partially loaded across different weights, Southern will take its lead from two seniors — Justin Knapp and Andrew Ruel — who have both placed at the state level multiple times.
Under a new coach, Tom Wheeler, Severn stayed engaged with one another during the lost season enough to fill this year’s lineup.
“Wrestling at both the youth and high school levels seems to have endured. Numbers are at or above pre-pandemic levels,” Wheeler said, “so the future of the sport seems bright. I think the wrestlers in our county are going to savor every moment that they are on the mat.”
Even in those fortunate programs, many of those who turned out are light on wrestling experience.
But what about the reinforcements?
“Not wrestling last year nor being in school leaves our program with some questions,” Seahawks coach John Klessinger said. “We didn’t have the opportunity to recruit new wrestlers or progress from the 2019-20 season.”
Not all wrestling teams are this lucky. North County’s wrestlers will spend their winter learning the sport while competing, as will St. Mary’s, Severna Park and Glen Burnie. Former junior varsity wrestlers populate Arundel’s roster.
“So far, we seem to have a good group of kids who are willing to come in and work hard,” Falcons coach Trevor Bryden said. “As a coach, you can’t ask for much more than that.”
Here’s a quick look at the Anne Arundel teams:
Annapolis
Coach: Tom Sfakiyanudis, 20th year
Top wrestlers: N/A.
Archbishop Spalding
Coach: Mike Laidley, 21st year
Top wrestlers: Seniors Brady Pruett, Joe Fisk, Andre Allen, Drew Salazar, Drew Baublitz, Brandon Avila and Bryce Purnell.
Arundel
Coach: Dwayne Vogel, 4th year
Top wrestlers: Seniors Diego Steiner (126), Adam Lake (138), Clint Mills (170) and Tim Ford (182).
Broadneck
Coach: Reid Bloomfield, 6th year
Top wrestlers: Seniors Will Donahoe and Sean Garlington; juniors Liam DeBaugh, Rylan Woodward, Max DeMella, Ben Durkin and Peter Saroch; freshmen Peyton Miller, Cam Williams, Jase Woodward and Branden Whyte-Taylor.
Chesapeake
Coach: Randy Curtin, 7th year
Top wrestlers: Seniors Victor Listorti (182), Dylan Lewis (170) and Owen Schmidt (152); juniors Chase Listorti (145), Dylan Ritter (120); sophomore Collin Lewis (160).
Crofton
Coach: Jason West, 2nd year
Top wrestlers: N/A.
Glen Burnie
Coach: Kevin Cabradillia, 12th year
Top wrestlers: Seniors Gabe Debow (220), Greg Chaves (170) and Charles Easton (113/120); juniors Kevin Blair (145/152) and Ethan Bergman (138/145).
Meade
Coach: Sam Ziff
Top wrestlers: N/A.
North County
Coach: Richard Orzechowski, 1st year
Top wrestlers: Seniors Greg Deavers (170), Kieran Sudama (106) and Andrew Pardoe (145).
Northeast
Coach: Chris Dyke, 12th year
Top wrestlers: N/A.
Old Mill
Coach: Jim Grim, 18th year
Top wrestlers: Seniors Garrett Perrotta (182), Jackson Cohenour (170), Cameron Neal (160), Matt Ellison (152), Elijah Mills (132), Elias Clark (120) and Jayden Venerable (170); junior Bryan Arevalo (145).
Severn
Coach: Tom Wheeler, 2nd year
Top wrestlers: Seniors Ryan Money (145), Aaron Tiller (138) and Blake Hoyt (160); juniors Ben Saunders (145) and Bear Whiteside (113); sophomores Will Friedell (132), Reid Gills (170), Michael Greenstreet (120), Jack Hayman (195), Nate Long (152), Mitchell Seaton (126) and Aidan Shenck (182); freshman Nick Melfi (106).
Severna Park
Coach: Trevor Bryden, 4th year
Top wrestlers: Seniors George Amaral, Gavin Cheesman, Patrick Ellis, Ashton Ferrer-White, Fyn Lewis and Andrew Trull; junior Shannon Briggs.
South River
Coach: John Klessinger, 22nd year
Top wrestlers: Seniors Lonnell Owens-Pabon, Nolan Lunsford, Racheil Coney, Moni Dove, Austin Johnson, Jamison Ballard, Marc Putnam and Maddox Brown; juniors Sam Ditmars, Ben Travis and Ishmael Tamayo; sophomores John Titow and Aidan Healy.
Southern
Coach: Jeffrey Schrumm, 22nd year
Top wrestlers: Seniors Justin Knapp (132), Kevin Ferguson (138), Andrew Ruel (145), Mikey Cusick (160) and Justice Heinrichs (170); sophomores JC Wilson (106), Luke Ruel (126) and Luke McCoy (170).
St. Mary’s
Coach: Edwin Randall, 1st year
Top wrestlers: Seniors Gavin Drucis and Matt Liszewski.