Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Nov. 1): Chesapeake football blows past Northeast in Dena Bowl

A touchdown run by Listorti and an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Luca Genovese to Rushaun Tongue made it a 14-0 game by the end of the first quarter. Listorti then opened the second quarter with a 55-yard touchdown run and the route was on. By halftime, Dylan Lewis (2 carries, 60 yards) added a 56-yard rushing score, Nick Shade returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and Listorti added two more touchdowns on the ground.