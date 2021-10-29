xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Oct. 28): Broadneck volleyball continues win streak with sweep of Crofton to close regular season

Brent Kennedy
By
Capital Gazette
Oct 29, 2021 1:01 AM
The Broadneck volleyball team, seen in this file photo from earlier this fall, finished the regular season with a sweep of Crofton on Thursday.
The Broadneck volleyball team, seen in this file photo from earlier this fall, finished the regular season with a sweep of Crofton on Thursday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

In its final regular season match Thursday, the Broadneck volleyball team kept its momentum going in the right direction with another dominant performance.

The Bruins (13-1) swept Crofton (11-4) by a score of 3-0 [25-19, 25-16, 25-14] for the team’s 11th straight victory. Ten of those victories have been sweeps.

Advertisement

Against the Cardinals, the Broadneck leaders were Natalie Luscomb (15 service points, 3 aces, 11 kills, 1 block, 7 digs), Bella Rubino (14 service points, 2 aces, 7 kills, 1 block, 6 digs), Bryce Payne (9 service points, 1 ace, 6 kills, 2 blocks), Hannah Waters (13 service points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 15 assists) and Madeline Stewart (12 service points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 17 assists).

Jaelyn Stewart had 11 kills to lead Crofton, while Cora Shafer contributed 8 kills and 5 blocks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Volleyball

Annapolis def Chesapeake — 3-1 [15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23]

Leaders for the Panthers (9-3) in the victory over the Cougars (3-8) were Christian Bryant (19 service points, 3 aces, 14 kills 10 digs), Amiyah Fowlkes (17 service points, 6 kills 5 digs), Grace McQuoid (13 service points, 24 assists, 4 digs) and Kennedi Lockett (15 service, 4 aces, 2kills, 5 blocks).

Severna Park def. Northeast — 3-0 [25-7, 25-9, 25-17]

The Falcons (11-4) earned the sweep over the Eagles (1-13). Severna Park saw big efforts from Perry Stevenson (12 kills), Maggie Sale (10 kills) and Taylor Stone (27 assists). Northeast was led in the loss by Yazmyn Calhoun (5 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace), Carly Bashium (2 kill blocks) and Julia Fox (2 kills, 2 kill blocks and 1 ace).

South River def. Southern — 3-0 [25-19, 25-14, 25-19]

The Seahawks (5-9) earned the sweep of the Bulldogs (6-6) behind big efforts from Mia Keen (13 assists, 7 kills, 16-18 serving with 6 aces), Beth Marks (10 kills, 15-15 serving with 5 aces) and Kaitlyn Darnell (8 kills, 10-10 serving with 3 aces).

Chesapeake SP def. North County — 3-2 [17-25, 25-7, 25-10, 21-25, 15-13]

CSP (6-8) bounced back after dropping the first set to outlast the Knights (0-11) in five games. Leaders in the win were Jasmin Azan (10 kills, 8 aces, and 3 digs), Danielle Lora (4 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig), Destinee Phifer (4 kills, 5 aces, 9 assists) and Madeline Parks (10 assists, 4 aces, 2 digs).

Advertisement

Arundel def. Old Mill — 3-0

The Wildcats (13-1) swept the Patriots (10-5) for their eighth straight victory.

Boys soccer

Key 5, St. John’s Catholic 0

Key (7-1-1, 9-2-1) got big offensive games from Vincent Palmeri (2 goals, assist), Uchenna Ahaghotu (goal, assist), Chris Ajayi (goal), Trey Brandon (goal) and Edward Bulmer (assist) in the victory.

Field hockey

Spalding 6, Notre Dame Prep 0 (IAAM A quarterfinals)

The Cavaliers (13-1) advance to face McDonogh in the semifinals on Nov. 3.

Goals: SP – Bridget Donovan, Jilly Lawn 2, Ally Keith 2, Taylor and Thorne.

Assists: SP – Bella Saviano, Katie Fichtner, Ally Keith, Becca Lawn 2.

Latest High School sports

Saves: SP – Ruby deFrees 4, Gabby Prentice 1, Cameron White; NDP – Kerrigan Ross 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest High School sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement