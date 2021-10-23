Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Oct. 22): Chesapeake football cruises past Arundel for fourth-straight win

Listorti (30 rushes for 217 yards) kicked the game off with a 76-yard touchdown run on the team’s first drive and, by the end of the first quarter, Chesapeake established a quick 17-0 lead. Genovese (3-8, 103 yards) hit Nick Shade and Andrew Beal for touchdown receptions before halftime, helping the Cougars to a 24-3 lead at intermission.