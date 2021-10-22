Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Oct. 21): Severna Park girls soccer shuts out Northeast to close regular season

The Bruins (7-3, 10-4) closed out their regular season with a shutout win at home on senior night over the Cougars (5-7, 5-7). Seven seniors were honored before the game — Addy Booberg, Chloe Boteler, Ella Killian, Sam Lavorini, Chlore Rand, Julia Sokolowski and Simmone Wallace. Katelyn Kearns, Lexi Dupcak and Maya Everett each scored a goal, while Killian and Chloe Page each added an assist. Safiya Stimely had a defensive save late in the second half to help Chloe Rand (7 saves) and the rest of the defense in earning the shutout team victory.