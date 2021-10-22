Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Oct. 21): Severna Park girls soccer shuts out Northeast to close regular season

The Severna Park girls soccer team locked up its spot in the county championship game next week, shutting out Northeast 1-0 to close the regular season Thursday evening.
Sydney Holmes scored the lone goal off an assist from Ava Schultz for the Falcons (9-1, 11-1) in the win over the Eagles (6-4-1, 7-4-1), which have now won six straight games. Severna Park goalie Mallory Scheimreif secured the shut out with three saves.
Girls soccer
Southern 8, Chesapeake SP 0
Chesapeake 6, North County 0
Broadneck 8, Annapolis 0
Glen Burnie 2, Meade 1
Key 3, Mt. Carmel 3 (Wednesday)
Ella Benitez scored two unassisted goals, while also assisting on a score by Chelsea Wood, to help Key (1-5-1, 3-5-1) to a tie in the IAAM C Conference game. Goalie Anna Milone stopped a penalty kick to help lead the defense.
Field hockey
Severna Park 5, Annapolis 0
Delaney Abere (2 goals) and Zoe Day (goal, assist) were the leaders for the Falcons (9-1, 10-1) in the win over the Panthers (2-9, 2-9). Bekah Mayron and Anna Hunsicker scored the other goals in the win on senior night.
Broadneck 3, Chesapeake 0
The Bruins (7-3, 10-4) closed out their regular season with a shutout win at home on senior night over the Cougars (5-7, 5-7). Seven seniors were honored before the game — Addy Booberg, Chloe Boteler, Ella Killian, Sam Lavorini, Chlore Rand, Julia Sokolowski and Simmone Wallace. Katelyn Kearns, Lexi Dupcak and Maya Everett each scored a goal, while Killian and Chloe Page each added an assist. Safiya Stimely had a defensive save late in the second half to help Chloe Rand (7 saves) and the rest of the defense in earning the shutout team victory.
Chesapeake goalie Shelby Brown finished with 18 saves.
Southern 15, Meade 0
The Bulldogs (7-5, 7-5-1) had their highest offensive output of the season in the shutout win over the Mustangs (0-8, 0-9). Goal scorers for Southern were Izzy Wooster (3 goals), Ava Wooster (3 goals), Alexia Ploss (2 goals, assist), Brenna Kadjeski (2 goals, assist), Kaylee duCellier (2 goals), Natalie Palmer (goal, assist), Maddy Bart (goal, assist) and Kylie Durkin (goal, assist). Addie Jones made one save for Southern, while Meade goalie Mackenzie Chaney stopped 20 saves.
Spalding 2, Brynn Mawr 0
Katie Fichtner and Jilly Lawn scored the goals, off assists from Bridget Donovan and Becca Lawn, in the shutout win by the Cavaliers (8-1, 12-1). Spalding goalie Ruby deFrees made four saves.
North County 2, Glen Burnie 0
The Knights (2-9, 2-9) earned the shutout win over the Gophers (2-6, 4-10). Darby von Berg scored both goals for North County, while Kaydence Augustin picked up an assist. Glen Burnie freshman goalie Sydney Green finished with 20 saves.
Arundel 2, Crofton 0
Old Mill 6, Northeast 0
Severn 1, Notre Dame Prep 1
In IAAM A Conference play, Severn (2-5-2, 5-5-2) came from behind to tie Notre Dame Prep. Erin Hooper, assisted by Rachel Weinberg, scored the lone goal for Severn. Emma Ripley had eight saves on nine NDP shots.
Volleyball
Arundel def. Crofton — 3-0 [25-10, 25-13, 25-4]
Severna Park def. South River — 3-0 [25-20, 25-15, 25-23]
The Falcons (8-4) swept the Seahawks (4-9) behind strong games from Maggie Sale (11 kills), Taylor Stone (22 assists, 4 aces), Sydney Watts (13 digs, 4 aces), Ava Meadows (6 kills) and Perry Stevenson (4 kills).
Leaders for South River were Lindsey Hutchins (11-11 serving with 1 ace), Beth Marks (8-9 serving with 2 aces), Kaitlyn Darnell (11-11 with 1 ace, 5 kills) and Mia Keen (7-10 serving and 10 kills).
Broadneck def. Chesapeake — 3-0 [25-5, 25-11, 25-6]
Leaders for the Bruins (11-1) against the Cougars (3-6) were Natalie Luscomb (10 service points, 1 ace, 11 kills, 5 digs), Bella Rubino (16 service points, 12 aces, 6 kills), Hannah Waters (11 service points, 3 aces, 6 kills, 11 assists) and Madeline Stewart (18 service points, 6 aces, 3 kills, 18 assists).
Chesapeake SP def. Northeast — 3-2 [25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-13]
CSP (5-7) defeated the Eagles (1-11) on senior night and all the seniors contributed to the victory, including Destinee Phifer (3 kills, 5 assists, 6 aces, 1 dig), Gabrielle Sanders (6 aces, 4 digs, 1 block), Emily Cirasole (1 dig) and Shaiba Sharifi (1 dig). Northeast standouts were Carly Bashium (4 kills, 4 kill blocks), Julia Fox (7 kills), Maggie Lawerence (2 kills, 10 assists, 2 aces), Joslin Courtney (4 kills, 2 aces) and Yazmyn Calhoun (10 kills, 12 aces).
Annapolis def. North County — 3-0
The Panthers (7-3) earned the sweep while being led by Grace McQuoid (14-14 serving, 2 aces, 18 assists, 2 blocks, 4 digs), Amiyah Fowlkes (12-14 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills), Niesha Downs (8-8 serving, 2 aces) and Sophia Krause (11-14 serving, 4 aces, 7 kills, 5 digs).
Boys soccer
Broadneck 3, Annapolis 1
The Bruins (11-0, 13-1) got goals from Zach Tettemer, Mikey Johnson and Jaden Smith in the win over the Panthers (7-4-1, 7-4-1). Jeremiah Rodriguez and Riley Erbe assisted on the Broadneck goals, while Matt Tettemer (1 save) and Griffin Bodziak (1 save) split time at goalie. Annapolis got its goal on a penalty kick from Ryan Cooper, along with seven saves from Mike Guzman-Luengas.
Crofton 2, Arundel 1
The Cardinals (6-6, 6-6) edged the Wildcats (5-5, 6-7-1) in the regular-season finale for both teams. Arundel got its goal from Jack Mutzinger off an assist from Tyler LeGrand.
Chesapeake 3, North County 2 2OT
The Cougars (6-5, 6-5) won their second straight game in double overtime, this time coming back from a 2-0 halftime deficit against the Knights (4-6-1, 5-6-1). Chesapeake climbed back into the match with goals from Aaron Golden and Juan Jose (PK) before the end of regulation. Golden then scored the golden goal on a run down the middle of the field in the second overtime period.
Old Mill 1, South River 1
The Seahawks (6-2-3, 7-4-3) scored first and then the Patriots (6-3-2, 8-4-2) scored the equalizer in the middle of the second half. Old Mill’s goal was scored by Quantz Ramsey off an assist from Aden Sabur. Old Mill goalie Skyler McCarthy registered seven saves.
Severna Park 4, Northeast 0
Meade 1, Glen Burnie 0
Key 5, Jemicy 0
Jaeden Clark scored two goals and added an assist to lead the way for Key (4-1-1, 6-1-1). Chris Ajayi and UChenna Ahaghotu each added a goal and an assist, while Dylan Parks also scored.
Severn 4, AACS 0 (Wednesday)
Hudson Lamb scored two goals, while Colin McCarthy scored a goal and had two assists, to lead the Admirals (11-0, 14-1) past AACS (2-8-2, 4-12-2) for their 14th straight win. Alan Tchamouolski scored the other goal for Severn, and Jack Shields and Davis Cawfield each contributed assists. Goalies Bryce Fieldmaier and Will Hudson (1 save) combined for the shutout.