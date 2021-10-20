Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Oct. 19): Broadneck boys soccer beats Glen Burnie to stay unbeaten in county play

The Seahawks (7-4-2) scored early in the first half when Max Cerulla picked up a loose ball, dribbled around the Crofton goalie and shot into the empty net. Christian Gionis added a second for South River off a shot from the top of the box after Neal Coronado laid it off for him. Seth Dorr finished up the scoring in the second half off a Neil Bhagat assist. Jay Jenkins had two saves for South River to preserve the shutout.