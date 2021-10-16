Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Oct. 15): Old Mill football blows past Glen Burnie to stay perfect in county play

Old Mill had its high-powered offense clicking on all cylinders Friday night, as the Patriots set a season high for points in a 62-14 victory over Glen Burnie.
Old Mill (6-0, 6-1) has now won five straight games, scoring 32 or more points in each of those contests, while Glen Burnie (1-5, 2-5) lost for the fifth time against league opponents this fall.
The Old Mill offense was led by a huge game from Christian Booze, who ran 16 times for 149 yards and scored four touchdowns. Quarterback Myles Fulton also stood out by going 20-32 passing for 325 yards and four touchdowns. Donte Craggette-Drake (5 catches for 152 yards, 2 touchdowns) and William Ennis (8 catches for 118 yards, 2 touchdowns) were on the receiving end of those passing scores by Fulton. The other touchdown for Old Mill came on a run by Keondre Green.
Glen Burnie was ahead 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, getting a pair of rushing touchdowns early, before Old Mill caught fire.
Old Mill will now turn its attention to a battle for county supremacy against Broadneck (5-0, 6-1) next Friday.
Football
Broadneck 48, Severna Park 14
Northeast 32, Dulaney 0
Cole Souvenir scored two rushing touchdowns and the Eagles (3-4) blocked multiple punts that led to points in the non-county victory over the Lions.
South River 45, North County 14
Trashaun Timmons passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the way for the Seahawks (3-3, 4-3) in the convincing victory over the Knights (1-4, 1-5). Timmons ended up throwing for 147 yards and rushing for an additional 107.
The South River receiving touchdowns were scored by Lala Titow (110 yards rushing, 62 yards receiving), LJ Courson (5 catches for 54 yards) and Arell Moore. The other score was provided by Greg Usher on a 5-yard run.
Annapolis 56, Meade 14
The Panthers (3-3, 4-3) earned the win over the Mustangs (0-5, 0-6) behind big games from Kyle Williams (one passing and two rushing touchdowns), Ke’Mari Taylor (79 rushing yards and two touchdowns) and Jermaine Hunt (64 rushing yards and one touchdown). Ra’Shad Turner caught the touchdown pass from Williams. Other scores for Annapolis came from a 73-yard kickoff return by Ian Brown and an interception returned for a score by Trenton Player.
Chesapeake 41, Southern 14
The Cougars (2-1, 5-2) built a 41-0 lead by the midway point of the third quarter on the way to the lopsided victory over the Bulldogs (0-1, 2-5). Vic Listorti (11 carries for 166 yards) ran for two touchdowns, including one from 50 yards out. Owen Schmidt also scored multiple touchdowns for Chesapeake, returning a blocked punt for a score on a special teams to go with a 36-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Luca Genovese. The other touchdowns for the Cougars were scored on the ground by Kyle Lane and Nick Shade.
Defensively, Rushaun Tongue (5 tackles, sack), Joel Foster (4 tackles, sack) and Dylan Lewis (3 tackles, fumble recovery) were the leaders for Chesapeake.
Arundel 46, Crofton 15
Ahmad Taylor had a huge game on the ground, rushing for 151 yards and scoring four touchdowns, to lead the Wildcats (3-1, 5-2) to the win over the Cardinals (1-5, 1-6). Jake Long (8 rushes for 60 yards) added another rushing score, Clinton Mills hit a field goal and Camden Neisweinder intercepted a pass for a touchdown to round out the point production for Arundel.
Crofton scored on a 50-yard punt return from Le’Trell Bender and a Sam Ross touchdown catch on a pass from Ian Lenkart.
St. Mary’s 30, Boys Latin 23
Quarterback Rocco Abindoor led the way for the Saints (5-0, 5-2) in the victory, going 7-16 for 191 yards and a touchdown through the air to go along with 136 yards and an additional two scores on the ground. Logan Sterling (93 receiving yards) caught the touchdown pass from Abindoor, while Wyatt Cotton (60 yards on 17 carries) added his own rushing touchdown and successful two-point conversion.
Spalding 14, McDonogh 3
The Cavaliers (3-0, 8-0) stayed unbeaten with the A Conference victory, getting a pair of rushing touchdowns from quarterback Nick Gutierrez in the team’s lowest scoring game of the fall.
Mt. Carmel 38, Severn 3
Boys soccer
St. Mary’s 2, Indian Creek 1
The Saints (8-2-1) got goals from Kam Ross and Charlie Roy, along with assists from Reece Marsden and Dylan Sharpe in the MIAA B Conference win over Indian Creek (2-4-2, 3-4-2). St. Mary’s goalie Erik Chik made four saves.
Severn 6, St. Peter & Paul 1
The Admirals (10-0, 13-1) were led offensively by Andrew Beard (2 goals, assist), Alan Tchamouolski (goal, two assists), Colin McCarthy (goal), Caden Taylor (goal), Reece Taylor (assist) and KJ Loyd (assist). The sixth goal for Severn was an own goal. In the win, goalie Bryce Fieldmaier made one save.
Girls soccer
AACS 2, Park 0
Elena Rogers and Milan Marshall scored for AACS (3-4-1, 5-6-1) in the 2-0 victory over Park. Skylar Sensenbrenner had one assist. Shannon O’Ferrall made 13 saves and earned the shutout in goal.
Spalding 6, Urbana 0
The Cavaliers (8-3) were led in the shutout win by two goals apiece from Reagan Mallia and Riley Wills.
Severn 2, Maryvale 1
Caroline Bing and Skylar Morton scored the goals, both off assists from Madison Watson, to lead the Admirals (6-1, 9-5) to the victory.