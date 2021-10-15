Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Oct. 14): Broadneck volleyball keeps rolling with sweep of Northeast

Broadneck volleyball kept its momentum going in the right direction Thursday, sweeping Northeast for the team’s eighth straight victory.
The Bruins (10-1) defeated Northeast (1-9) by scores of 25-8, 25-10 and 25-10. The leaders for Broadneck were Natalie Luscomb (21 service points, 8 aces, 12 kills, 7 digs), Madeline Stewart (14 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 14 assists, 4 digs) and Hannah Waters (14 service points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 17 assist, 9 digs).
Strong efforts for Northeast came from Yazmyn Calhoun (7 kills and 3 aces) and Maggie Lawrence (6 assist, 1 ace).
Volleyball
Crofton def. South River — 3-0 [25-11, 25-16, 25-22]
Cora Shafer dominated the game with 12 kills and 6 blocks for Crofton. Christine Wang led the Cardinals in assists with 22, while serving 14 for 15 with 2 aces. Sam Dutton also had a great overall game by going 11-12 serving with an ace, 3 kills, 9 digs, and 2 blocks.
The Seahawks were led in the loss by Lindsey Hutchins (8-8 serving with 1 ace and 6 kills), Beth Marks (4-5 serving with 7 kills) and Kaitlyn Darnell (8-9 serving with 1 ace and 3 kills).
Chesapeake SP def. Meade — 3-0 [25-16, 25-18, 25-23]
Standouts for CSP included Isabella Lora (7 aces, 1 kill), Destinee Phifer (6 aces, 7 assists, 3 kills, 1 block assist) and Shaiba Sharifi (4 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig).
Arundel def Severna Park — 3-1 [25-19, 24-26, 25-22, 25-20]
The Falcons were led by Maggie Sale (15 kills, 14 digs), Perry Stevenson (11 kills), Ava Meadows (9 kills, 3 blocks), Taylor Stone (40 assists, 11 digs), Sydney Watts (15 digs), Emily Ranaghan (3 blocks) and Jackie Ball (3 blocks).
Old Mill def. Annapolis — 3-2 [22-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-23, 15-10]
Key def. St. Frances — 3-0 [25-22, 25-21, 25-20]
Leaders for Key were Kayla Stephenson (4 aces, 5 kills, 7 assists, 15 digs), Jackie Mednick (3 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 10 digs) and Abby Pearse (4 aces, 1 kill, 2.33 passing average, 7 assists, 6 kills).
Boys soccer
Severna Park 1, Arundel 0
Andrew Blamphin scored off an assist from Gus Bachmann for the game’s only goal. Falcons’ goalies Brandon Asch and Matt Schisler each made two saves while combining for the shutout.
Broadneck 2, South River 0
Jeremiah Rodriguez and Zach Tettemer scored the goals, while Jaden Smith and Ben Durkin registered assists, in the Bruins’ victory over the Seahawks. Griffin Bodziak (2 saves) and Matt Tettemer (2) combined for the shutout. South River goalie Jay Jenkins made four saves.
Annapolis 2, Meade 0
Two second-half goals carried the Panthers, which got four saves from goalie Michael Capo on the way to the shutout win. Roberto Colon opened the scoring on an assist from Gavin Birchfield. Jason Umana added a second goal for the Panthers as time expired. Annapolis improved to 7-2-1 on the season.
Old Mill 3, Chesapeake 2
Key 2, Gerstell 2
Gerstell (3-1-2, 8-1-2) got goals from Kirkland Kilroy and Riley Kilroy, while its goalie Drew Sindicic made seven saves, in the tie against Key (2-1-1, 4-1-1). Key got goals from Edward Bulmer and Dylan Barnes, with Bulmer also registering an assist.
Girls soccer
Severna Park 5, Arundel 2
Two goals from Sara Kreis and two assists from Sydney Holmes led the way for the Falcons.
Chesapeake 4, Old Mill 0
Kenzie Boys scored two goals and Ella Shannon had three assists to lead the way for the Cougars (6-3, 6-5) in the win over the Patriots. Ryleigh Smoot made two saves to secure the shutout.
Field hockey
Severn 1, St. Mary’s 0
Glen Burnie 2, Meade 0
Glen Burnie (2-4, 4-8) secured a win in a shutout against Meade. Senior captain Mackenzie Wells scored the first goal, assisted by fellow senior captain Taylor Huber. Sophomore Dakota Smith scored the Gophers’ second goal.
Crofton 6, Annapolis 1
Big games from Olivia Feeley (3 goals, assist) and Kylie Corcoran (4 assists) led the Cardinals to the win over the Panthers. Other goal scorers for Crofton were Lindsey Roberts, Ava Poole and Emily Najarian.
Broadneck 6, South River 1
Old Mill 3, Southern 2
Spalding 7, Maryvale 0
Goals: SP - Bella Saviano 2, Katie Fichtner, Bridget Donovan, Becca Lawn, Carys Donovan, Morgan McGrath. Assists: SP - Katie Fichtner, Becca Lawn, Jilly Lawn.