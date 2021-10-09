Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Oct. 8): Arundel football defeats Northeast for third straight victory

Arundel football continued its recent surge on Friday night, rolling past Northeast on the road by a score of 36-7 for the team’s third straight victory.
The Wildcats (2-1, 4-2), which built a 15-0 lead by halftime, have bounced back from a 1-2 start. Northeast (1-1, 2-4) was unable to build on a victory over Crofton a week ago.
After a scoreless first quarter, Ahmad Taylor pounded in a pair of touchdowns on the ground in the second quarter to put Arundel ahead. Hunter Green added a two-point conversion on Taylor’s first score to create the 15-point advantage going into intermission.
Quarterback Jake Long (14-23, 178 yards, 3 touchdowns) then caught fire in the second half, hooking up with Dejuan Bowdry for touchdown completions of 20 and 5 yards. After Northeast got on the board courtesy of a 4-yard touchdown run from Cole Souvenir in the fourth quarter, Long wrapped up his night with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Clinton Mills (4 catches for 155 yards) in the final minute of regulation.
Football
Chesapeake 26, Crofton 0
Chesapeake junior Rushaun Tongue intercepted a pass on the second play of the game and raced 31 yards for a touchdown to set the tone for the visiting team as the Cougars went on to shut out the Crofton Cardinals on Friday night.
On offense, Chesapeake (1-1, 4-2) was led by senior running back Victor Listorti, who had 18 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns. His second score came from three yards out with 26 seconds left in the first half to extend the Cougars lead to 19-0. The run was set up by his own 70-yard punt return.
Chesapeake added its final score of the night early in the third quarter when senior quarterback Luca Genovese threw a 51-yard touchdown to junior Nick Shade.
Crofton (1-4, 1-5) had several scoring chances but came up empty each time, including two blocked field goals and a dropped touchdown on a perfect pass by junior quarterback Ian Lenkart. On defense, the Cardinals were led by juniors Michael Gandy and Shaun Smith who contributed five tackles apiece.
Chesapeake got significant contributions on defense from senior Dylan Lewis, who led the team with seven tackles, and senior Owen Schmidt, who intercepted a pass on the last play of the first half.
- Recap written by David Ausiello
Boys Soccer
Severn 4, Glenelg Country 0
The Admirals (8-0, 10-1) extended their win streak to 10 in a row, shutting out the Dragons. Davis Cawlfield scored a pair of goals, while Andrew Beard and Colin McCarthy also found the back of the net. Hudson Lamb (three assists) and Caden Taylor (one) set up the team’s four goals. Severn goalie Bryce Fieldmaier made two saves to secure the shutout.
St. Mary’s 6, Saints Peter & Paul 0
Wilson Wood scored a pair of goals, while Charlie Roy added a goal and an assist, for the Saints (7-2) in the MIAA B Conference victory. Other goals for St. Mary’s were scored by Jack Callaghan, Kam Ross and Nicky Souza. Reece Marsden and Landon Ross each added assists to go along with two saves from goalie Erik Chick in the shutout.
Indian Creek 3, Park 1
Indian Creek (2-3-2, 3-3-2) earned the MIAA B Conference victory over Park.
Field Hockey
Crofton 2, Chesapeake 1 OT
The Cardinals (7-1, 7-1) prevailed in overtime over the Cougars (3-6, 3-6) to secure a regular-season sweep in the series between the two programs. Kylie Corcoran scored the game-winning goal off a feed from Olivia Feeley. Lindsey Roberts scored Crofton’s first goal in the second quarter, deflecting in an Emily Najarian shot. Cardinals’ goalie Ryleigh Osborne made four saves in the win.
Chesapeake’s goal was scored by Natalie Forman on a penalty stroke, while Cougars’ goalie Shelby Brown made 14 saves.
St. Timothy’s 3, Glen Burnie 0
The Gophers (3-7) dropped the non-county game.