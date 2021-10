Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Oct. 7): Severna Park field hockey keeps rolling with 4-0 win over South River

The Eagles (1-7) picked up their first win of the season with the sweep of the Knights (0-6). Yazmyn Calhoun led the way with 13 kills, 5 aces and 11 digs. Other standouts were Margret Lawerance (13 assist, 3 kills), Ava Knox (5 kills, 5 aces, and 3 digs), Julia Fox (6 kills, 4 kill block and 2 aces). Libero, Caden McCrory passed dimes on serve receive, while Shawna Ender had 6 aces and only two service errors after 20 attempts.