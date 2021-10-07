xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Oct. 6): Chelsea Wood leads Key girls soccer to win over Oldfields

Brent Kennedy
By
Capital Gazette
Oct 06, 2021 10:19 PM

Sophomore Chelsea Wood scored four goals to help Key girls soccer to an 8-1 victory over Oldfields in a IAAM C Conference game on Wednesday.

It was the first conference win for Key (1-3, 3-3), which also got a big game from sophomore Ella Benitez (two goals, assist). Ginevra Illiff and Stella Nye scored the team’s other goals, while Gabby Cumming added an assist.

Boys Soccer

Severn 5, Park 1

Andrew Beard scored three goals to lead the Admirals (7-0, 9-1) to the MIAA B Conference win. Colin McCarthy added a goal and three assists, while KJ Loyd scored a goal as well. Ammar Yousef also had an assist. Severn goalie Will Hudson finished with one save.

Indian Creek 3, AACS 2

In the MIAA B Conference contest, Indian Creek (1-3-2, 2-3-2) edged AACS (1-6-1, 3-10-1).

Volleyball

AACS def. St. Mary’s — 3-0 [25-14, 25-19, 25-15]

The Eagles (8-0, 10-0) continued their unbeaten streak as their powerful combo offense overmatched the Saints (6-2, 8-4) great defensive effort for the sweep. Top players for AACS were outside hitter Malani Martin (2 digs, 2 block, 5 kills), outside hitter Avery Walker (2 aces, 3 dig, 5 kills), middle Kaylynn Brown (11-13 serving 4 aces, 2 blocks, 4 kills), setter/opp. Madison Sidney (20-21 serving 2 aces, 3 kills, 10 assists), setter/opp. Kaylee Brookes (1 ace, 2 kills, 10 assists) and ds Makayla Martin (8-8 serving, 3 digs).

Beth Tfiloh def. Key — 3-0 [25-16, 25-13, 25-21]

Leaders for Key (2-5) in the loss were sophomore Aisha Kebbeh (3 aces, 5 kills), senior Kayla Stephenson (2 kills, 3 assists, 8 digs), junior Jackie Mednick (2 blocks, 3 assists) and freshman Caroline Brown (1 ace, 1 kill, 7 digs).

