Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Oct. 5): Arundel boys soccer shuts out Southern

Playing on the road, Arundel had its highest offensive output of the season Tuesday in a 6-0 victory over Southern.
The Wildcats (4-1, 5-3-1) scored four times in the first half against the Bulldogs (0-4, 0-5) and never looked back. Ben Keville led the offense with two goals, while Brett Wilkins, Josh Butler, Evan Koch and Jacob Rarig scored one time each. Assists were provided by Tyler LeGrand, Sebastian Gomez and Thomas Loughry.
Arundel goalie Alejandro Monroy finished with 11 saves in the shutout.
Boys Soccer
Severna Park 6, Meade 1
The Falcons (4-1, 6-1) got back on track after suffering their first loss last week, rolling past Meade (1-4, 1-4). Six different players scored for Severna Park — Braden Van den berg (goal, assist), Andrew Handen, Gus Bachmann, Ben Nocerito, Josh Higgins (goal, assist) and Nolan Grizzle. Owen Muldoon, Andrew Campbell and Christian Lenart also had assists.
Severna Park goalies Brandon Asch and Matt Schisler made two saves apiece.
Broadneck 4, Chesapeake 0
The Bruins (6-0, 8-1) got a hat trick from Mikey Johnson, along with a goal from Zach Madairy, on the way to the shutout win over the Cougars (3-3, 3-3). Jaden Smith and Anders Nelson added assists, while Griffin Bodziak (1 save) and Jackson Shaw split time in goal to secure the shutout. Chesapeake goalies Maxx Gray (6 saves) and Dillon Shaver (2 saves) also split time.
Annapolis 1, Glen Burnie 0 OT
The Panthers (5-1-1, 5-1-1) prevailed over the Gophers (1-4, 2-6) in overtime. Glen Burnie goalie Trevor Kramer finished with nine saves.
South River 1, North County 1 2OT
Ty Bonzella scored in the first half off a Cole Mastel assist for South River (4-0-2, 5-2-2). North County (1-3-1, 1-3-1) scored off a penalty kick with about seven minutes left in the second half. Jay Jenkins had 5 saves for South River.
Friends 1, St. Mary’s 0 (Monday)
The Saints (6-2) dropped their second straight game.
Field Hockey
Severn 3, John Carroll 2
In IAAM A conference action, the Admirals (1-2-1, 3-2-1) built a 3-0 lead by halftime and then held on late against the Patriots. Tori Miller gave Severn a lead in the first quarter with a penalty stroke. Then the team added goals from Anna D’Amore and Rachel Weinberg, with Linnea Alsted having an assist, to increase the lead to three. John Carroll got both its goals in the second half from Annie Bennett. Emma Ripley made six saves for the Admirals, while Lilly Kennedy made three stops for John Carroll.
Spalding 4, Mount De Sales 0
The Cavaliers (4-0, 8-0) stayed undefeated with the IAAM A Conference victory, building up to a showdown against Garrison Forest on Thursday. Katie Fitchtner (two goals), Bridget Donovan (goal, two assists), Becca Lawn (goal) and Bella Saviano (assist) led the offense, while the duo of Ruby DeFrees (4 saves) and Gabby Prentice (1 save) split time at goalie to anchor the defense.
Glen Burnie 1, City 0 OT
Senior captain Taylor Huber scored the winning goal for the Gophers (3-5) off a corner inserted by Mackenzie Wells in the final seconds of the game.
South River 2, Crofton 1 2OT
Madeline Kandra scored the game-winning goal in double overtime for the Seahawks (4-2, 6-2) against the previously undefeated Cardinals (5-1, 5-1). Elsa Emling scored the other South River goal, while Kelly Webber accounted for assists on both goals. South River goalies Lily Kerr (3 saves) and Reagan Beall (4) split time.
Crofton’s goal was scored by Lindsey Roberts off an assist from Kylie Corcoran. Cardinals’ goalie Ryleigh Osbourne made 18 saves.
Arundel 2, Chesapeake 0
The Wildcats (3-3, 3-4) defeated the Cougars (2-5, 2-5) for the team’s third straight shutout victory. Chesapeake goalie Shelby Brown finished with 14 saves.
Annapolis 3, Northeast 0
The Panthers (1-5, 1-5) earned the shutout win over the Eagles (3-1, 3-1) behind goals from Reilly Smith, Serena Claggett and Paige Hurby. Clare Kammeier had an assist.
Northeast senior goalie Hannah Fox finished with 13 saves.
Old Mill 10, Meade 0
The Patriots (5-2, 5-3) had seven different players score goals in the win over the Mustangs (0-4, 0-5). Brooke Martz (3 goals), Elaina Creekmore (2 goals, 2 assists), Isabella Stack (goal, assist), Samantha Sobolewski (goal, assist), Tori Matz (goal, assist), Madeline Hoot (goal), Lindsey Soistman (goal) and Riley Kellner (assist) each played a role in the offensive performance. Meade goalie Mackenzie Chaney made 20 saves.
Broadneck 5, Parkside 0
The Bruins (6-3) briefly returned to their home field to host the Parkside Rams this evening. Maya Everett led the Bruins with two goals. Chloe Page added a goal and an assist, while Ella Killian and Lexi Dupcak each added a goal. Faith Everett, Mady Quigley and Arden Hunteman added an assist each to round out the team effort.
VOLLEYBALL
Broadneck def. Severna Park — 3-0 [25-21, 25-17, 25-18)
Arundel def. South River — 3-2 [28-26, 15-25, 25-13, 25-27, 15-9]
The Wildcats (6-1) won the five-set thriller against the Seahawks (2-5).
Leaders in the loss for South River were Mia Keen (29 assists, 5 kills, 19 digs and 23-26 serving with 3 aces), Beth Marks (17 kills, 8-10 serving with 1 ace), Lindsey Hutchins (15 kills, 10-12 serving), Ava Hazard (13-13 serving with 2 aces) and Alaina Goodwin (32 digs).
Girls Soccer
Severna Park 4, Meade 0
Sofia Espinoza scored two goals and added an assist to lead the way for the Falcons (4-1, 6-1) in the shutout win over the Mustangs (0-4, 0-4). Hanna Verreault and Abby Cover also scored goals, while Sophia Miller and Kasey Thompson added assists. Severna Park goalie Mal Scheimreif made two saves.
Severn 4, St. Mary’s 0 (Monday)
Alina Valencia and Abby Witzel scored two goals apiece to lead the Admirals (4-0, 7-4) to the IAAM B Conference victory over the Saints (1-3, 3-4). Eliana Valencia, Alina Valencia, Skyler Morton and Megan Hiller all registered assists, while goalie Zoee Stencil finished with four saves.
Indian Creek 10, Chapelgate 0 (Monday)
The Eagles (5-0, 8-2) won their fifth straight game, earning the shutout victory in MIAA B Conference action.