Anne Arundel County varsity roundup (Oct. 1): Severn boys soccer extends win streak to eight with win over St. Mary’s

Caleb Adams opened the scoring two minutes into the second half for Chesapeake (3-2, 3-2) off an assist from Juan Jose. Annapolis (4-1-1, 4-1-1) got a PK goal on the last kick of the 2nd half to tie the score at 1-1. Caleb Adams then scored his second goal of the match for the game winner two minutes into the first overtime. Maxx Gray had 8 saves for the Cougars.