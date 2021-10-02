Anne Arundel County varsity roundup (Oct. 1): Severn boys soccer extends win streak to eight with win over St. Mary’s

In a battle between two of the top teams in the MIAA B Conference, Severn got goals from three different players on the way to a 3-1 victory over St. Mary’s Friday afternoon.
Colin McCarthy and Andrew Beard each had a goal and an assist, while Hudson Lamb chipped in with a goal as well, for an Admirals’ team that has now won eight straight games after a season-opening loss against Spalding.
Severn (6-0, 8-1) also got four saves from goalie Will Hudson on the way to handing the Saints (6-1, 6-1) their first loss this year.
BOYS SOCCER
Chesapeake 2, Annapolis 1 OT
Caleb Adams opened the scoring two minutes into the second half for Chesapeake (3-2, 3-2) off an assist from Juan Jose. Annapolis (4-1-1, 4-1-1) got a PK goal on the last kick of the 2nd half to tie the score at 1-1. Caleb Adams then scored his second goal of the match for the game winner two minutes into the first overtime. Maxx Gray had 8 saves for the Cougars.
Football
Old Mill 32, South River 0
Northeast 32, Crofton 14
Annapolis 12, Severna Park 7
St. Mary’s 17, John Carroll 16
Arundel 41, Elkton 20
Chesapeake 41, Perry Hall 19
Spalding 37, Calvert Hall 14
Volleyball
St. Mary’s def. Roland Park — 3-1 [25-19, 20-25, 25-12, 25-21]
AACS def. Pallotti — 3-1 [25-21, 25-7, 20-25, 25-19]
The Eagles (7-0, 9-0) continued their unbeaten streak with a strong defensive effort and timely hitting to earn the win over the Panthers (5-2). Top players for AACS were outside hitter Malani Martin (1 aces, 5 digs, 2 block, 6 kills), outside hitter Avery Walker (4 aces, 1 dig, 3 kills), middle Kaylynn Brown (1 ace 3, 5 blocks, 3 kills), setter/opp. Madison Sidney (6 ace, 1 dig, 1 block, 4 kills, 10 assists), setter/opp. Kaylee Brookes (17-19 serving 1 ace, 1 digs, 1 block, 1 kills, 10 assists) and libero Elana Woody (8 digs).