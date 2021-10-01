Anne Arundel County varsity roundup (Sept. 30): Old Mill field hockey blanks Chesapeake

The Seahawks (2-4) earned the sweep of the Eagles (0-6) for their second win this fall. Leaders in the victory for South River were Mia Keen (16-16 serving with 5 aces and 20 assist), Lindsey Hutchins (12-12 serving with 6 aces), Ava Hazard (12-12 serving with 4 aces and 7 digs) and Kenzie Mulvihill (11-11 serving with 3 aces and 13 digs).